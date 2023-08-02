UTAH FIREWATCH
Salt Lake City business tries to bounce back after construction work halts growth

Aug 1, 2023, 11:07 PM | Updated: 11:18 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


SALT LAKE CITY — A small Utah business is trying to bounce back after nearby construction work and closures prevented them from growing.

Raegan Plewe said that her bar, Curiosity, is not like the usual bars people might visit.

“We’re all about opening up the options,” Plewe said. “Get all of the fun aspects of the bar but have it not revolve around intoxicating yourself.”

Plewe co-owns the Curiosity, a bottle shop and sober bar located near 900 South and 2nd East in the Maven District.

“I really kind of envisioned creating a new culture in Salt Lake,” Plewe said. “A place where people could come and socialize and have a deep connection at night and get all of the fun aspects of the bar but have it not revolve around intoxicating yourself.”

Raegan Plewe, co-owner of Curiosity. (KSL TV)

As the sober curious movement gained traction, she and her business partner wanted to create a corner accommodating people looking for alternative options. They opened last May, but a months-long construction project knocked them off balance.

“It was like a dust bowl on our corner for quite a while. People couldn’t even breathe in here,” Plewe said.

She said the extensive road work had turned people away. And the last three months were the most drastic.

“They’ve completely torn up the street and it’s just been blocked off for a while,” Plewe said. “I wasn’t sure how many more days we could keep our doors open.”

The nearby construction still going on in the area where Curiosity is located. (KSL TV)

And it’s not just Curiosity having this problem. Randy’s Record, a decade-old business, told KSL TV they lost a lot of money because of the construction work.

“This block, there’s definitely been talk about how difficult it’s been,” Plewe said. “We really don’t want to give up on it yet.”

Plewe said the construction is done, but it will take a lot to rebound from the lost business.

“I really do believe there are a lot of people who rely on a space,” she said.

Plewe said they opened a GoFundMe* and are asking for donations to help, as they hope to bounce back from their construction setback.

Customers in Curiosity. (KSL TV)

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

 

