UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Pac-12 Leaders Hear Details Of Media Deal, But No Vote To Accept Terms

Aug 2, 2023, 10:23 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

(AP) – With speculation swirling about the future of the Pac-12, Commissioner George Kliavkoff presented details of a long-awaited media rights deal to league stakeholders who concluded Tuesday’s meeting without voting on whether to accept the terms, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The meeting comes just days after Colorado decided not to wait and see what Kliavkoff could deliver and announced it would re-join the Big 12 in 2024 while USC and UCLA are leaving at the same time for the Big Ten. With nine members still committed to trying to stick it out, the media rights deal could make or break the Pac-12.

The person discussed the meeting with AP on the condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 is not making its internal discussion public, and gave no details about prospective network or streaming partners nor the value. ESPN reported the deal would make Apple’s online streaming service, Apple TV, the primary home of Pac-12 football games, and the total value would be dependent on the number of subscriptions purchased.

For comparison, Major League Soccer, the 29-team league in the U.S. and Canada, is in the first year of an exclusive 10-year deal with Apple TV that pays $250 million annually. Top-tier college football is generally considered a more valuable television property than MLS.

Two people familiar with the Pac-12’s meeting called it a “positive and productive” session, but told AP another gathering of the league’s presidents, chancellors and athletic directors was not immediately scheduled.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

The Arizona Board of Regents, which controls both Arizona and fellow Pac-12 school Arizona State, met later Tuesday and quickly went into executive session behind closed doors. It was unclear whether conference affiliation and the media rights deal was discussed. Arizona President Robert C. Robbins has multiple times stated his desire to have Arizona stay in the Pac-12 while making it clear that staying put also needs to make financial sense.

Wildcats football coach Jedd Fisch told reporters Tuesday he has been meeting with parents of players to assure them Arizona’s future will be secure.

“We’re in a position where people want us,” Fisch said, adding he expects a decision on conference affiliation soon.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has been blunt about the conference’s desire to expand West, with Pac-12 schools as obvious expansion targets. Arizona has been considered the most likely to jump, along with Arizona State and Utah; Colorado made its decision last week.

The Big 12 agreed last fall to a six-year extension on its media right deal with ESPN and Fox that will pay each school about $32 million per year. That deal has not been officially announced, but it set a measuring stick for the Pac-12 in its pursuit of an agreement many hope will keep the league together for at least another five or six years.

The remaining Pac-12 members have been steadfast in wanting to see what kind of a pay day Kliavkoff can secure.

That became more challenging last fall when the Big 12 jumped in and agreed to an extension almost two years before its current deals expire. That seemed to limit the Pac-12’s options, with ESPN and Fox having less of need for the conference’s content — a need that would decrease further if the Big 12 had more teams in the Mountain and Pacific time zones.

Oregon and Washington are the Pac-12’s remaining most notable brands. After the Big Ten added USC and UCLA there was speculation the Ducks and Huskies could be next, though new Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti has tried to tamp down talk of further expansion.

Northern California schools Stanford and California, both elite academic institutions, might be of some interest to the Big Ten. They also have similar profiles to several Atlantic Coast Conference schools, but are nowhere near any of them.

Oregon State and Washington State seem most in danger of being left out of a so-called power conference altogether.

The Pac-12 has already reached out to San Diego State and SMU about possibly joining the conference as replacements for USC and UCLA, but first the current members must decide if they want to stick around.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Adds Former Tennessee Vol As Grad Assistant

BYU adds a former starting guard in the SEC to Mark Pope's bench.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hoping To Get ‘Sack Lake City’ Back On Track

"Welcome to Sack Lake City". Utah football has a proud history of being a sack machine on defense but is looking to ramp it up in 2023.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Credit Union Gains Naming Rights To Pac-12 Stadium

Mountain America Credit Union has reached a 15-year agreement with a Pac-12 team to rename their football stadium.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What Caught My Attention During BYU Football’s First Big 12 Fall Practice

Unloading the notebook from BYU's first fall camp as a Big 12 team.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Observations From Day One Of BYU Football Camp

Even though critical depth and talent were added to the linebacker room in the summer, you can expect to see Maika Kaufusi and Isaiah Glasker on the field in some capacity.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Had ‘Different Feel’ At First Fall Camp Practice As Big 12 Team

BYU kicked off fall camp practice with a different feel as they gear up for year one in the Big 12.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Pac-12 Leaders Hear Details Of Media Deal, But No Vote To Accept Terms