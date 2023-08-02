Local Credit Union Gains Naming Rights To Pac-12 Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY – The Arizona State Sun Devils on Wednesday announced a 15-year agreement with Mountain America Credit Union to rename their football stadium, formerly known as Sun Devil Stadium, as Mountain America Stadium.

“The ability to compete at a high level during a transformational time in college athletics requires finding incredible partners who want to invest in our 26 sports, our 650 student-athletes and our 300-plus staff and coaches,” ASU vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson said in a press release.

#BREAKING: Sun Devil Stadium is now Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils (@ASUFootball)! This change comes from a 15-year naming-rights partnership with Mountain America Credit Union (@mountainamericacu) — learn more: https://t.co/b7mIeVydXo pic.twitter.com/FEN8WrFleA — Arizona State University (@ASU) August 2, 2023

“An athletic department of nearly 1,000 team members requires incredible amounts of technology, nutrition, mental health resources, travel and other vital parts to win championships. We enthusiastically thank and welcome Mountain America Credit Union and look forward to integrating them into so many wonderful memories that will be created at Mountain America Stadium for years to come.”

The ASU press release called its deal with Mountain America Credit Union “the most important deal in athletics department history.”

The deal, according to ASU, will help showcase Olympic sports as well as the football team currently led by first-year coach Kenny Dillingham. The Sun Devils said fan experience and in-stadium entertainment, as well as digital marketing opportunities, will be positively impacted by the agreement.

ASU and Sun Devil Athletics, in partnership with @MountainAmerica & @oakviewgroup, are excited to announce the naming of Mountain America Stadium, Home of the Sun Devils. We enthusiastically thank and welcome MACU and look forward to many memories to come. — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) August 2, 2023

As part of the agreement, Mountain America Credit Union will provide $20,000 in scholarships to ASU athletics distributed equally to men and women. ASU’s partner will provide financial education programs and personal coaching to student-athletes, as well as an internship program.

Mountain America will also donate $250 to the Sun Devil Club, the athletic department’s fundraising arm, for every field goal made by the football team.

“This is one of the important naming rights deals in the history of college sports and that speaks to the power and the future of our brand,” ASU president Michael Crow said in the release. “We are grateful for Mountain America’s investment in our student-athletes and our programs. This agreement creates a pathway to help us compete at the highest levels of athletics in today’s changing environment.”

