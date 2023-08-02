UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake To Play Liga MX’s León In Leagues Cup Round Of 32

Aug 2, 2023, 1:28 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will continue its Leagues Cup 2023 run in the round of 32 against Club León on Thursday.

The winner will go on to face off against either LAFC or FC Juárez in the round of 16.

Real Salt Lake, León Preview

Real Salt Lake went 1-1 in the group stage. They beat Seattle 3-0 in game one and then got a taste of their own medicine with a 3-0 loss to Liga MX club Monterrey.

Club León went 2-0 in the group stage. They beat Vancouver with penalty kicks and moved past the LA Galaxy in game two, 1-0.

León is the reigning CONCACAF Champions. They defeated LAFC 3-1 to claim the first CONCACAF title in club history.

RSL’s loss to CF Monterrey was the club’s first loss in over a month. Monterrey is ranked as the No. 1 club in Liga MX while León is ranked seventh. RSL will look to get back on track in front of the home fans.

León currently sits in 11th in Liga MX with a record of 1-2. Real Salt Lake holds the MLS Western Conference’s 3-seed with a record of 10-7-7.

Real Salt Lake and León will face off for the fifth time in the club’s history on Thursday.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Jazz Players To Compete At FIBA World Cup This Month

Five members of the Utah Jazz will represent their countries in the FIBA World Cup which begins later this month. 

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will Utah Pass More? Utes Looking To Maximize Wide Receiver Play In 2023

Utah football is primarily known as a tough, ram it down your throat type of program but will the Utes pass more in 2023?

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #23 BYU’s Eddie Heckard (Cornerback)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #23 is former Weber State and new BYU cornerback Eddie Heckard.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Talks Conference Realignment, Colorado To Big 12

Did BYU coach Kalani Sitake ever expect to be in the same conference as Deion Sanders?

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big Ten Could Look To Expand To 20 Schools, Eyeing Washington And Oregon

With the future of the Pac-12 becoming more uncertain by the day, the Big Ten has reportedly looked into expanding to as many as 20 schools.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Adds Former Tennessee Vol As Grad Assistant

BYU adds a former starting guard in the SEC to Mark Pope's bench.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Real Salt Lake To Play Liga MX’s León In Leagues Cup Round Of 32