Real Salt Lake To Play Liga MX’s León In Leagues Cup Round Of 32

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will continue its Leagues Cup 2023 run in the round of 32 against Club León on Thursday.

The winner will go on to face off against either LAFC or FC Juárez in the round of 16.

Real Salt Lake, León Preview

Real Salt Lake went 1-1 in the group stage. They beat Seattle 3-0 in game one and then got a taste of their own medicine with a 3-0 loss to Liga MX club Monterrey.

Club León went 2-0 in the group stage. They beat Vancouver with penalty kicks and moved past the LA Galaxy in game two, 1-0.

León is the reigning CONCACAF Champions. They defeated LAFC 3-1 to claim the first CONCACAF title in club history.

RSL’s loss to CF Monterrey was the club’s first loss in over a month. Monterrey is ranked as the No. 1 club in Liga MX while León is ranked seventh. RSL will look to get back on track in front of the home fans.

León currently sits in 11th in Liga MX with a record of 1-2. Real Salt Lake holds the MLS Western Conference’s 3-seed with a record of 10-7-7.

Real Salt Lake and León will face off for the fifth time in the club’s history on Thursday.

