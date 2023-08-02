UTA cuts the ribbon on the Ogden Express

OGDEN, Utah — More than 20 years of planning and a couple of years of construction came full circle Wednesday with a ribbon cutting for the Utah Transit Authority’s newest bus system – the Ogden Express – better known as OGX.

The bus system will run through various parts of Ogden.

Riders will be able to catch the bus every 10-15 minutes on weekdays and 15-30 minutes on weekends giving riders lots of opportunities to take advantage of public transportation.

“Public transportation is a game changer. It is, and actually, it is an equalizer,” said Nuria Fernandez, FTA Administrator.

More than 20 years of planning + years of construction comes full ⭕️ today: @RideUTA’s newest Bus Rapid Transit System in Ogden is ready for use! 🚌 Aka The Ogden Express, better known as OGX. The game changer this means for commuters in town on @KSL5TV. @Derek_Photog pic.twitter.com/67khjIm5Ta — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) August 2, 2023

OGX, formerly Route 603, offers riders free fares for three years.

The buses will run all over town: From Ogden Central Station, through downtown, to the

Junction, along dedicated bus lanes in the center of Harrison Boulevard, through the Weber State University campus, and on to McKay-Dee Hospital.

“Success breeds success,” said Blake Moore, U.S. Rep.

By running close to Weber State University, the project will give students more options.

“Today, we’re going to see students come from all across the Wasatch Front to be able to come directly in. They can study the whole time. They can be getting caught up on things while they’re getting transported in a clean, energy-efficient way,” Moore said.

Safe, Fast, Frequent, and Reliable

Fernandez said equity for anyone who may want, need, or rely on public transit is at the heart of the project.

Tweets by RideUTA

“We want to create a legacy of having infrastructure – infrastructure that matters,” Fernandez said.

The $120 million project includes dedicated lanes, 22 upgraded stations, 11 clean-air electric buses, and signal priority at 19 lights.