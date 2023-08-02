Utah woman charged with sexually abusing 2 young boys

ROOSEVELT, Utah — A Roosevelt woman was charged Tuesday with sexually abusing two young boys.

Alexie Irene Maylett, 22, is charged in 8th District Court with four counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

The investigation began in April when Roosevelt police said they received information that two boys, both under the age of 8, were abused by Maylett. The boys claimed Maylett would inappropriately touch them, sometimes when she was not wearing any clothes, according to a police booking affidavit.

The affidavit does not indicate how Maylett came into contact with the two boys, who are not her children.

Police noted that “she helps out at her local church with young children.”

Maylett was arrested on Monday. During her initial appearance in court on Tuesday, a judge ordered her to remain in custody without the possibility of posting bail.