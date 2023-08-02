60 in 60: #23 BYU’s Eddie Heckard (Cornerback)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #23 is BYU’s Eddie Heckard (CB).

Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

In January, Heckard transferred to BYU after playing at Weber State from 2018-22.

Last year, Heckard came in at No. 58 on the 2022 60 in 60.

BYU’s Eddie Heckard

Heckard is a senior cornerback out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before starting his college career, Heckard was a standout player for Desert Pines High School. While at Desert Pines, he had the longest interception return in Nevada state championship history.

After sitting out the 2017 season, Heckard saw his first action with the Wildcats during their 2018 campaign. He played in three contests and helped Weber State win a second straight Big Sky Conference title and earn a trip into the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs.

In 2019 as a redshirt freshman, the Las Vegas native played in all 15 of Weber State’s games. He helped the Wildcats capture their third consecutive conference title and reached the FCS semifinals. Heckard earned second-team All-Big Sky honors for his play.

During Weber State’s spring season in 2021, Heckard received first-team All-Big Sky honors and helped the Wildcats to a fourth consecutive Big Sky championship.

In the fall of 2021, Heckard earned the second of back-to-back first-team All-Big Sky honors.

“Eddie Heckard is one of the best slot defenders in the country, has been a multiple first-conference guy for us,” BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said of Heckard in 2022. “We expect him to play an All-American caliber this year and is another one if things go well this year should have opportunity to play in the NFL.”

Last season, Heckard recorded 68 total tackles, 50 solo tackles, seven pass breakups, one sack, and two interceptions.

During his career with the Wildcats, Heckard posted 211 total tackles, 152 solo tackles, 4.0 sacks, 35 pass breakups, and seven interceptions.

This fall, Heckard and the Cougars will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats. The season-opening game will take place at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on September 2 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

