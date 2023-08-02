UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #23 BYU’s Eddie Heckard (Cornerback)

Aug 2, 2023, 1:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #23 is BYU’s Eddie Heckard (CB).

Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

In January, Heckard transferred to BYU after playing at Weber State from 2018-22.

Last year, Heckard came in at No. 58 on the 2022 60 in 60.

BYU’s Eddie Heckard

RELATED STORIES

Heckard is a senior cornerback out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before starting his college career, Heckard was a standout player for Desert Pines High School. While at Desert Pines, he had the longest interception return in Nevada state championship history.

After sitting out the 2017 season, Heckard saw his first action with the Wildcats during their 2018 campaign. He played in three contests and helped Weber State win a second straight Big Sky Conference title and earn a trip into the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs.

In 2019 as a redshirt freshman, the Las Vegas native played in all 15 of Weber State’s games. He helped the Wildcats capture their third consecutive conference title and reached the FCS semifinals. Heckard earned second-team All-Big Sky honors for his play.

During Weber State’s spring season in 2021, Heckard received first-team All-Big Sky honors and helped the Wildcats to a fourth consecutive Big Sky championship.

In the fall of 2021, Heckard earned the second of back-to-back first-team All-Big Sky honors.

“Eddie Heckard is one of the best slot defenders in the country, has been a multiple first-conference guy for us,” BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said of Heckard in 2022. “We expect him to play an All-American caliber this year and is another one if things go well this year should have opportunity to play in the NFL.”

Last season, Heckard recorded 68 total tackles, 50 solo tackles, seven pass breakups, one sack, and two interceptions.

During his career with the Wildcats, Heckard posted 211 total tackles, 152 solo tackles, 4.0 sacks, 35 pass breakups, and seven interceptions.

This fall, Heckard and the Cougars will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats. The season-opening game will take place at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on September 2 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Jazz Players To Compete At FIBA World Cup This Month

Five members of the Utah Jazz will represent their countries in the FIBA World Cup which begins later this month. 

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will Utah Pass More? Utes Looking To Maximize Wide Receiver Play In 2023

Utah football is primarily known as a tough, ram it down your throat type of program but will the Utes pass more in 2023?

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Talks Conference Realignment, Colorado To Big 12

Did BYU coach Kalani Sitake ever expect to be in the same conference as Deion Sanders?

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake To Play Liga MX’s León In Leagues Cup Round Of 32

Real Salt Lake will continue its Leagues Cup 2023 run in the round of 32 against Club León at home on Thursday.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big Ten Could Look To Expand To 20 Schools, Eyeing Washington And Oregon

With the future of the Pac-12 becoming more uncertain by the day, the Big Ten has reportedly looked into expanding to as many as 20 schools.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Adds Former Tennessee Vol As Grad Assistant

BYU adds a former starting guard in the SEC to Mark Pope's bench.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

60 in 60: #23 BYU’s Eddie Heckard (Cornerback)