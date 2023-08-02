Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Utah County population centers

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for heavily populated portions of Utah County.

The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office issued the warning that is in effect until 3 p.m. It warns of possible quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

The warning includes Eagle Mountain, Lehi, Provo, Wallsburg and Heber City. The area impacted has more than 500,000 residents.

People are warned to seek shelter and drivers are warned to drive carefully and not through water.

⚠️2:35PM Radar Update: A line of strong storms is currently moving northward into Utah Valley. These storms will be capable of producing strong winds, hail, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall. #utwx pic.twitter.com/joh30RPJFZ — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 2, 2023