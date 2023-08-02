UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
LOCAL NEWS

Built-in flying saucer featured in $1.8M Utah home for sale

Aug 2, 2023, 5:17 PM | Updated: 5:33 pm

A UFO themed house in Hurricane, Utah is listed at $1.8 million. (Escape Properties PLLC)...

A UFO themed house in Hurricane, Utah is listed at $1.8 million. (Escape Properties PLLC)

(Escape Properties PLLC)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


HURRICANE, UtahAs our world turns more science fiction by the hour, a house near St. George leans into extraterrestrial chaos with a built-in UFO space ship structure. It’s currently listed for sale at $1.8 Million. 

The saucer is located in one of three buildings on the property, and it’s known as “Hangar 18.” The Hangar is a five bedroom and five bathroom unit that’s complimented by two other small houses on the lot. One is a studio unit named “Atomic Love Shack” and the other is a cabin referred to as “Roswell Cabin”.

The home, while going against the grain of usual “paint the walls grey” realtor philosophy, is said on the listing to sell faster than nearby real estate.

A slide and what appears to look like frozen aliens are featured in “Hangar 18.” (Escape Properties PLCC)

The cheeky vacation house is listed as a single-family home which includes eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a salt water pool area. The lot also has space for 13 cars to park — or, perhaps enough room for a real-life flying saucer.

 

