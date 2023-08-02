Built-in flying saucer featured in $1.8M Utah home for sale

HURRICANE, Utah — As our world turns more science fiction by the hour, a house near St. George leans into extraterrestrial chaos with a built-in UFO space ship structure. It’s currently listed for sale at $1.8 Million.

The saucer is located in one of three buildings on the property, and it’s known as “Hangar 18.” The Hangar is a five bedroom and five bathroom unit that’s complimented by two other small houses on the lot. One is a studio unit named “Atomic Love Shack” and the other is a cabin referred to as “Roswell Cabin”.

The home, while going against the grain of usual “paint the walls grey” realtor philosophy, is said on the listing to sell faster than nearby real estate.

The cheeky vacation house is listed as a single-family home which includes eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a salt water pool area. The lot also has space for 13 cars to park — or, perhaps enough room for a real-life flying saucer.