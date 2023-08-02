UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Says His Arrival Is Chance For Zach Wilson To “Reset”

Aug 2, 2023, 4:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Jets QB Aaron Rodgers talked about Zach Wilson and how he has taken the transition to backup since his arrival this offseason.

New York traded for the former MVP in an effort to fill the quarterback void that has plagued the organization for over a decade.

“I hope that this time is like a deep inhale and exhale,” Rodgers said. “Sit with the disappointment of last year and the frustration. Rechannel it to a positive. Focus on the opportunity in front of him.”

In 2022, Wilson threw for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He had a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1

Rodgers went on to say that Wilson shouldnt get down on himself in his new role but rather welcome the opportunity to learn and improve.

“Learn with a guy who cares about him and look at this as a chance to reset,” Rodgers said.

Wilson, Rodgers, and the Jets will be featured on this years edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks. The show is an annual reality sports documentary series that follows NFL teams as they prepare for the upcoming season.

RELATED: New York Jets Selected For Hard Knocks, Premieres August 8

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

During Wilson’s rookie campaign, the former BYU standout missed four games because of a knee injury and threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

The former BYU star underwent surgery in August after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener. He also suffered a knee injury last season as a rookie.

Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time.

During his two seasons in the league, the former BYU star has thrown for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He’s also run for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Jazz Players To Compete At FIBA World Cup This Month

Five members of the Utah Jazz will represent their countries in the FIBA World Cup which begins later this month. 

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will Utah Pass More? Utes Looking To Maximize Wide Receiver Play In 2023

Utah football is primarily known as a tough, ram it down your throat type of program but will the Utes pass more in 2023?

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #23 BYU’s Eddie Heckard (Cornerback)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #23 is former Weber State and new BYU cornerback Eddie Heckard.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Talks Conference Realignment, Colorado To Big 12

Did BYU coach Kalani Sitake ever expect to be in the same conference as Deion Sanders?

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake To Play Liga MX’s León In Leagues Cup Round Of 32

Real Salt Lake will continue its Leagues Cup 2023 run in the round of 32 against Club León at home on Thursday.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big Ten Could Look To Expand To 20 Schools, Eyeing Washington And Oregon

With the future of the Pac-12 becoming more uncertain by the day, the Big Ten has reportedly looked into expanding to as many as 20 schools.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Says His Arrival Is Chance For Zach Wilson To “Reset”