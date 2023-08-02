Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Says His Arrival Is Chance For Zach Wilson To “Reset”

SALT LAKE CITY – Jets QB Aaron Rodgers talked about Zach Wilson and how he has taken the transition to backup since his arrival this offseason.

New York traded for the former MVP in an effort to fill the quarterback void that has plagued the organization for over a decade.

“I hope that this time for him is a deep inhale and exhale.”@AaronRodgers12 shares what he’s seen from @ZachWilson pic.twitter.com/KX64QMkP6J — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 1, 2023

“I hope that this time is like a deep inhale and exhale,” Rodgers said. “Sit with the disappointment of last year and the frustration. Rechannel it to a positive. Focus on the opportunity in front of him.”

In 2022, Wilson threw for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He had a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1

Rodgers went on to say that Wilson shouldnt get down on himself in his new role but rather welcome the opportunity to learn and improve.

“Learn with a guy who cares about him and look at this as a chance to reset,” Rodgers said.

Come fly with us. pic.twitter.com/Q7yOSGIYBr — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 2, 2023

Wilson, Rodgers, and the Jets will be featured on this years edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks. The show is an annual reality sports documentary series that follows NFL teams as they prepare for the upcoming season.

RELATED: New York Jets Selected For Hard Knocks, Premieres August 8

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

During Wilson’s rookie campaign, the former BYU standout missed four games because of a knee injury and threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

The former BYU star underwent surgery in August after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener. He also suffered a knee injury last season as a rookie.

“In hindsight, it probably would’ve benefited [Zach Wilson] just to sit back and learn a little bit and watch a veteran and just kind of grow in this league.” – @nyjets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur #LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #TakeFlight #BYUFOOTBALLhttps://t.co/lQzJWNhMn1 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 5, 2023

Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time.

During his two seasons in the league, the former BYU star has thrown for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He’s also run for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.