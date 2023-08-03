Man found dead in Arches National Park

MOAB, Utah — A man from Texas was found dead in Arches National Park Tuesday.

According to Grand County Sheriff’s office, rangers began searching when a 66-year-old man from Austin, Texas, had been reported overdue.

Park rangers located the individual’s car at the Sand Dune Arch Trail parking lot and began a search of the area.

The man was found dead off-trail nearby.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was available.