UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man found dead in Arches National Park

Aug 2, 2023, 6:24 PM

A giant hole in a rock wall...

Sunrise at Windows at Arches National Park on Dec. 11. (Larry D. Curtis)

(Larry D. Curtis)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

MOAB, Utah — A man from Texas was found dead in Arches National Park Tuesday.

According to Grand County Sheriff’s office, rangers began searching when a 66-year-old man from Austin, Texas, had been reported overdue.

Park rangers located the individual’s car at the Sand Dune Arch Trail parking lot and began a search of the area.

The man was found dead off-trail nearby.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Maurine Peterson speaks with KSL news outside her home describing the intrusion of her house on Fri...

Shelby Lofton

‘I wondered if they were going to kill me’; 79-year-old woman assaulted, police searching for suspects

A 79-year-old woman was left bloodied and bruised after she was assaulted by two suspects police are trying to find.

22 hours ago

Dawn Wilson and Lynze Preeze...

Mike Anderson

Family pushes for suicide prevention in face of difficult tragedy

A Cache Valley family is trying to spread the word about help for suicide prevention and bring some positive change from their own horrible tragedy.

22 hours ago

Olivia and Sophia know their bedtime routine....

Erin Cox

Getting kids on a good sleep routine before school starts again

As you’re getting ready to send your kids back to school, there’s a lot to prepare for and one social worker hopes you won’t forget one of the most important things: your kid’s sleep routine. 

22 hours ago

A UFO themed house in Hurricane, Utah is listed at $1.8 million. (Escape Properties PLLC)...

Mary Culbertson

Built-in flying saucer featured in $1.8M Utah home for sale

A house near St. George leans into extraterrestrial chaos with a built-in UFO space ship structure. It's currently listed for sale at $1.8 million.

22 hours ago

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Musi...

Michael Houck

Post Malone buys The One Ring ‘Magic: The Gathering’ card valued at $2 million

Utah-based artist, Post Malone, is the bearer of a one of a kind trading card that's been priced for $2 million.

22 hours ago

Wednesday's Child is 14-year old Brayden...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Brayden’s journey to learn origami and find a family

Meet 14-year-old Brayden, a young boy with a passion for the delicate art of origami.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Man found dead in Arches National Park