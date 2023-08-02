Cam Rising Discusses Return To Play, New Weapons For Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Fall camp is revving up for Utah football and starting quarterback Cam Rising is getting back into the swing of things after spending much of spring and the offseason rehabbing a knee injury.

Rising was in good spirits talking to the media after day three of “Camp Kyle” discussing his slow return to play, the Utes’ new receiving weapons, and team leadership during offseason workouts.

The 2023 season is shaping up to be another big one for the Utes returning a good chunk of the production that has lifted them to two Pac-12 Titles and Rose Bowl appearances the past two seasons. A big part of any potential success for Utah this season will hinge on Rising’s readiness, and it would appear QB1 is chomping at the bit.

Rising Gets Back Into Football

After tearing his ACL in the Rose Bowl this past January, Rising has been on the clock in an attempt to be ready on time. According to him and his coaches, things are going well, but caution is being used as the Utes get Rising back out onto the field.

“I’m feeling as normal as I’ve been in a while,” Rising said. “That’s a positive right there.”

While rehabbing, Rising says he spent time working on other elements of his game in an attempt to be as prepared as possible for the season ahead.

“Just trying to make sure I’m working on my accuracy in some certain ways,” Rising said. “Changing my throwing motion just a little bit- not too much.”

Assessing Utah’s New Receiver Weapons

The Utes have been talking about getting their wide receivers more involved in the offense for a few seasons now, but it has yet to happen in a splashy way. This year, Utah was aggressive in bringing in some new faces to the room that the coaching staff is hoping will elevate the play. Rising’s early evaluations of the revamped receiver room so far are positive.

“They are looking great right now,” Rising said. “Mikey has been doing his thing, Mycah has been looking really good. Vele is still Vele, so the whole room has been doing very well. We just have to keep it rolling.”

Rising’s Take On The Quarterback Depth Behind Him

Rising spent spring watching the depth behind him at quarterback develop and compete for the spot right behind him. In fall camp, Rising is now starting to experience the group while making plays and likes the jump they have made from spring to fall.

“They are looking good,” Rising said. “Ever since spring, I think they have the upmost confidence so that has been a positive. They are flying around making plays- you can tell they are a lot more relaxed in the pocket, so we’ve just got to keep building on that.

Rising Tides Lifts All Ships

The past few seasons head coach Kyle Whittingham has been particularly complimentary of the Utes’ effort in the offseason to prepare for fall camp and the season ahead. Rising noted early in fall camp he is seeing the benefits of everyone’s work ethic and leadership too.

“I think we didn’t really skip a beat going from summer to camp,” Rising said. “A lot of guys knew what was going on and knew what we needed to get done- that’s why we are looking so good right now.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com

