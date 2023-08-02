UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Cam Rising Discusses Return To Play, New Weapons For Utah

Aug 2, 2023, 7:08 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Fall camp is revving up for Utah football and starting quarterback Cam Rising is getting back into the swing of things after spending much of spring and the offseason rehabbing a knee injury.

Rising was in good spirits talking to the media after day three of “Camp Kyle” discussing his slow return to play, the Utes’ new receiving weapons, and team leadership during offseason workouts.

The 2023 season is shaping up to be another big one for the Utes returning a good chunk of the production that has lifted them to two Pac-12 Titles and Rose Bowl appearances the past two seasons. A big part of any potential success for Utah this season will hinge on Rising’s readiness, and it would appear QB1 is chomping at the bit.

Rising Gets Back Into Football

After tearing his ACL in the Rose Bowl this past January, Rising has been on the clock in an attempt to be ready on time. According to him and his coaches, things are going well, but caution is being used as the Utes get Rising back out onto the field.

“I’m feeling as normal as I’ve been in a while,” Rising said. “That’s a positive right there.”

While rehabbing, Rising says he spent time working on other elements of his game in an attempt to be as prepared as possible for the season ahead.

“Just trying to make sure I’m working on my accuracy in some certain ways,” Rising said. “Changing my throwing motion just a little bit- not too much.”

Assessing Utah’s New Receiver Weapons

The Utes have been talking about getting their wide receivers more involved in the offense for a few seasons now, but it has yet to happen in a splashy way. This year, Utah was aggressive in bringing in some new faces to the room that the coaching staff is hoping will elevate the play. Rising’s early evaluations of the revamped receiver room so far are positive.

“They are looking great right now,” Rising said. “Mikey has been doing his thing, Mycah has been looking really good. Vele is still Vele, so the whole room has been doing very well. We just have to keep it rolling.”

Rising’s Take On The Quarterback Depth Behind Him

Rising spent spring watching the depth behind him at quarterback develop and compete for the spot right behind him. In fall camp, Rising is now starting to experience the group while making plays and likes the jump they have made from spring to fall.

“They are looking good,” Rising said. “Ever since spring, I think they have the upmost confidence so that has been a positive. They are flying around making plays- you can tell they are a lot more relaxed in the pocket, so we’ve just got to keep building on that.

Rising Tides Lifts All Ships

The past few seasons head coach Kyle Whittingham has been particularly complimentary of the Utes’ effort in the offseason to prepare for fall camp and the season ahead. Rising noted early in fall camp he is seeing the benefits of everyone’s work ethic and leadership too.

“I think we didn’t really skip a beat going from summer to camp,” Rising said. “A lot of guys knew what was going on and knew what we needed to get done- that’s why we are looking so good right now.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on TwitterInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Says His Arrival Is Chance For Zach Wilson To “Reset”

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers talked about Zach Wilson and how he has taken the transition to backup since his arrival this offseason.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Jazz Players To Compete At FIBA World Cup This Month

Five members of the Utah Jazz will represent their countries in the FIBA World Cup which begins later this month. 

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will Utah Pass More? Utes Looking To Maximize Wide Receiver Play In 2023

Utah football is primarily known as a tough, ram it down your throat type of program but will the Utes pass more in 2023?

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #23 BYU’s Eddie Heckard (Cornerback)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #23 is former Weber State and new BYU cornerback Eddie Heckard.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Talks Conference Realignment, Colorado To Big 12

Did BYU coach Kalani Sitake ever expect to be in the same conference as Deion Sanders?

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake To Play Liga MX’s León In Leagues Cup Round Of 32

Real Salt Lake will continue its Leagues Cup 2023 run in the round of 32 against Club León at home on Thursday.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Cam Rising Discusses Return To Play, New Weapons For Utah