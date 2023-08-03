UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Dua Lipa sued over copyright in ‘Levitating’

Aug 2, 2023, 9:13 PM

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa poses on the pink carpet upon arrival for the European premiere ...

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa poses on the pink carpet upon arrival for the European premiere of "Barbie" in central London on July 12. Mandatory Credit: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RAMISHAH MARUF, CNN


CNN

New York (CNN) — Dua Lipa’s hit song ‘Levitating’ is back in court.

The star and Warner Music Group are facing a multi-million dollar federal lawsuit in Los Angeles from musician Bosko Kante over copyright claims for the song, which spent 77 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

In a lawsuit filed July 31, Kante claimed the British singer used a talk box recording, made with a device worn around the neck that lets the user shape sounds of a synthesizer or guitar through their mouth, without his permission in three remixes of “Levitating.”

It’s the third lawsuit to hit Lipa over the 2020 hit. In June, a court dismissed a complaint from the reggae group Artikal Sound System. She is involved in ongoing litigation with songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer.

Kante founded and created the mobile talk box company ElectroSpit.

The lawsuit claims music producer Stephen Kozmeniuk approached Kante to create a talk box performance of “Levitating.” Though there was no written contract, Kante claimed they explicitly said the performance would only be used in the original recording and would not be further sampled or re-used.

One of the remixes that allegedly used the recording is the version with rapper DaBaby, which has more than 1.8 billion plays on Spotify alone.

The lawsuit claims Kante is entitled to more than $20 million.

Stars from Taylor Swift to Bad Bunny have been engaged in legal battles over the rights to their music.

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny and some of the music industry’s biggest stars wanted a lawsuit that alleges copyright infringement of a 1989 song thrown out of court. The case concerns musical compositions sampled by over 100 artists in more than 1,600 songs. In May, a Manhattan jury found Ed Sheeran did not infringe upon the copyright of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” in his hit “Thinking Out Loud.”

CNN has reached out to Warner Music Group and representatives for Dua Lipa for comment.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Emergency personnel tend to a crash after a tour bus rolled over in northern Arizona near the Grand...

Associated Press

Grand Canyon West in northern Arizona reopens attractions a day after fatal tour bus rollover

Grand Canyon West and its Skywalk attraction are back in business, a day after a person was killed and eight others were hospitalized from a tour bus rollover in Arizona.

22 hours ago

K9 Diko...

Caitlin Lilly, KVVU

Las Vegas police K9 released from hospital after stabbed by suspect

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says one of its K9 officers has been released from the hospital after he was stabbed by a suspect last week.

22 hours ago

Nicholas Rossi in a wheelchair...

BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

Fugitive who faked his death can be extradited to Utah to face a rape charge, UK judge says

An American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah can be extradited to the U.S., a judge in Scotland ruled Wednesday, calling the man “as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative.”

22 hours ago

Officer in a Senate office hallway...

Associated Press

Senate office buildings locked down over reports of gunman

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.

22 hours ago

A photo of the suspect, 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. (FBI)...

Gene Johnson and Claire Rush, Associated Press

Oregon man arrested for allegedly kidnaping a Seattle woman, locking her in cinderblock cage

Authorities say a man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her makeshift cell.

22 hours ago

In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court Western District ...

Peter Smith, AP

The Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s worst antisemitic attack

The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers will be sentenced to death.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Dua Lipa sued over copyright in ‘Levitating’