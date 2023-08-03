BYU TE Makes Impressive One-Handed Catch During Practice

PROVO, Utah – BYU football fall camp practices roll on in week one. Day two of practice went indoors due to rainy conditions on Wednesday.

Inside the Indoor Practice Facility, a junior tight end made a play that was worthy of going to a highlight reel.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis threw an accurate pass to junior tight end Mason Fakahua downfield. Fakahua hauled it in with one hand and ran it for a touchdown.

Mason Fakahua is entering his fourth season at BYU

Fakahua is entering his fourth season with the BYU football program. He’s had an interesting path during his BYU career. Fakahua signed with BYU and arrived on campus as a quarterback prospect from Cedar City High School, where he was a dual-threat signal-caller that recorded 5,980 all-purpose yards in his varsity career.

He then switched to running back after a few months during his first year with the program. Then this season, during spring practices, Fakahua switched to the role Masen Wake has operated under—a hybrid tight end/fullback.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Fakahua has added 19 pounds over the last two seasons.

Fakahua has appeared in 21 games during his BYU career.

BYU football tight end snapshot

During this year’s fall camp, Fakahua is one of 10 players competing at the tight end position. Fifth-year junior Isaac Rex leads the spot. One of the key storylines in fall camp is the battle for the number two tight end role.

