UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Pittsburgh synagogue gunman has been sentenced to die in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack

Aug 3, 2023, 11:40 AM | Updated: 11:41 am

In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court Western District ...

In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court Western District of Pennsylvania are the victims of the Oct. 27, 2018, assault on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.. top row, from left, Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil Rosenthal, and David Rosenthal; bottom row, from left, Bernice Simon, Sylvan Simon, Dan Stein, Melvin Wax, and Irving Younger. (United States District Court Western District of Pennsylvania via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(United States District Court Western District of Pennsylvania via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY PETER SMITH AND MICHAEL RUBINKAM ASSOCIATED PRESS


PITTSBURGH (AP) — The man who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue was formally sentenced to death Thursday, one day after a jury determined that capital punishment was appropriate for the perpetrator of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

U.S. District Judge Robert Colville imposed the sentence on Robert Bowers, a 50-year-old truck driver whose vicious antisemitism led him to shoot his way into a place of worship and target people for practicing their faith.

“I have nothing specific that I care to say to Mr. Bowers,” Colville said, before issuing the formal sentence. “I am however convinced there is nothing I could say to him that might be meaningful.”

Bowers, who swapped the casual civil clothes he wore throughout the trial for a red jail suit, chose not to speak. He spent the entire hearing looking at and shuffling through papers and writing, and refused to look at those he victimized in the eye, even when invited to do so.

Bowers, from suburban Baldwin, ranted about Jews online before carrying out the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. He told police at the scene that “all these Jews must die” and has since expressed pride in the killings.

Jurors were unanimous in finding that Bowers’ attack was motivated by his hatred of Jews, and that he chose Tree of Life for its location in one of the largest and most historic Jewish communities in the nation so he could “maximize the devastation, amplify the harm of his crimes, and instill fear within the local, national, and international Jewish communities.” They also found that Bowers lacked remorse.

The jury rejected defense claims that Bowers has schizophrenia and that his delusions about Jewish people spurred the attack.

Grieving families confronted Bowers at Thursday’s hearing before Colville pronounced the sentence, describing the pain and suffering he had inflicted, and calling him evil and cowardly.

“Mr. Bowers, you met my beloved husband in the kitchen. Your callous disregard for the person he was repulses me,” testified Peg Durachko, wife of 65-year-old Dr. Richard Gottfried, a dentist who was shot and killed. “Your hateful act took my soulmate from me.”

Mark Simon, whose parents, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, were killed in the attack, testified he still has their bloodied prayer shawl. He said he remains haunted by the 911 call placed by his mother, whom Bowers shot while she was on the line.

“My parents died alone, without any living soul to comfort them or to hold their hand in their last moments,” said Simon, condemning “that defendant” and urging the judge to show him no mercy.

“You will never be forgiven. Never,” Simon told Bowers.

It was the first federal death sentence imposed during the presidency of Joe Biden, who pledged during his 2020 campaign to end capital punishment.

Biden’s Justice Department has placed a moratorium on federal executions and has declined to authorize the death penalty in hundreds of new cases where it could apply. But federal prosecutors said death was the appropriate punishment for Bowers, citing the vulnerability of his mainly elderly victims and his hate-based targeting of a religious community.

An appeal is expected, meaning that Bowers will likely spend years on federal death row even if the Justice Department lifts the moratorium on executions. Bowers, who was armed with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons, also shot and wounded seven, including five responding police officers.

He was convicted in June of 63 federal counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death.

In addition to Gottfried and the Simons, the deceased victims were Joyce Fienberg, 75; Rose Mallinger, 97; Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, 66; brothers David Rosenthal, 54, and Cecil Rosenthal, 59; Dan Stein, 71; Melvin Wax, 87; and Irving Younger, 69.

The judge said he couldn’t begin to understand the pain of the survivors and loved ones of those killed in the attack.

“May their memory be a blessing,” Colville said from the bench.

Rubinkam reported from northeastern Pennsylvania.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. ...

MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, ERIC TUCKER and NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press

Trump arrives at DC courthouse to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election

Donald Trump has arrived at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., to answer charges that he worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

14 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign ra...

Michael Kunzelman, Eric Tucker and Nomaan Merchant, AP

Trump is flying to Washington to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election

Donald Trump is heading to Washington, D.C., to answer to charges that he worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

14 hours ago

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa poses on the pink carpet upon arrival for the European premiere ...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Dua Lipa sued over copyright in ‘Levitating’

Dua Lipa’s hit song ‘Levitating’ is back in court.

2 days ago

Emergency personnel tend to a crash after a tour bus rolled over in northern Arizona near the Grand...

Associated Press

Grand Canyon West in northern Arizona reopens attractions a day after fatal tour bus rollover

Grand Canyon West and its Skywalk attraction are back in business, a day after a person was killed and eight others were hospitalized from a tour bus rollover in Arizona.

2 days ago

K9 Diko...

Caitlin Lilly, KVVU

Las Vegas police K9 released from hospital after stabbed by suspect

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says one of its K9 officers has been released from the hospital after he was stabbed by a suspect last week.

2 days ago

Nicholas Rossi in a wheelchair...

BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

Fugitive who faked his death can be extradited to Utah to face a rape charge, UK judge says

An American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah can be extradited to the U.S., a judge in Scotland ruled Wednesday, calling the man “as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative.”

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Pittsburgh synagogue gunman has been sentenced to die in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack