Body of missing teen recovered from Sand Hollow Reservoir

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A 15-year-old boy is dead after he fell off his paddle board and into the waters of San Hollow Reservoir and didn’t resurface.

The teen’s family, from northern Utah, was on hand and witnessed the tragedy and were “pretty traumatized” according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, his body was located.

Search and rescue teams that included boats, underwater drones and divers, found the boy’s body in 28 feet of water after approximately two hours of searching around the area where he was spotted going into the water.

“We don’t know if there was a medical issue that caused him to come off the paddle board or not, there was some speculation of that, but unfortunately he didn’t survive.” Sgt. Darrell Cashin with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. “Most of his family was here. There were parents and grandparents and cousins and all of them were really struggling with it.”

Cashin said the death will be investigated by detectives and the state medical examiner but the teen wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

“It turned out to be a pretty awful day for these folks … What we are looking for is to get some answers for that family … We want the truth and that’s what we are looking for,” he said.

Cashin said the event is difficult for everybody involved, including law enforcement, but especially for the family of the boy. He strongly encouraged people to use personal flotation devices while they are enjoying recreation on water.

“I want people to think about what could happen. I would like people to think about that when they take their kids out. Nobody ever thinks something is going to happen to them, it’s always the other person until something happens to them. It is heartbreaking. That’s part of the drive to bring some closure to them but unfortunately we can’t change what has already happened,” Cashin said.

“I just want people to think of those things before they go out and be a little safer. If they kids are a little upset because you ask them to wear a PFD but they get to go home with you, that’s a good day.”

Teams from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Utah State Parks assisted in the search and the teen. The drowning victim and his family have not been identified.