UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Body of missing teen recovered from Sand Hollow Reservoir

Aug 3, 2023, 2:22 PM | Updated: 4:06 pm

A bouy in Sand Hollow Reservoir...

Washington County Sheriff's Department was part of the recovery of a 15-year-old boy who died after he fell into Sand Hollow Reservoir on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS AND JOSH ELLIS, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A 15-year-old boy is dead after he fell off his paddle board and into the waters of San Hollow Reservoir and didn’t resurface.

The teen’s family, from northern Utah, was on hand and witnessed the tragedy and were “pretty traumatized” according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, his body was located.

Search and rescue teams that included boats, underwater drones and divers, found the boy’s body in 28 feet of water after approximately two hours of searching around the area where he was spotted going into the water.

“We don’t know if there was a medical issue that caused him to come off the paddle board or not, there was some speculation of that, but unfortunately he didn’t survive.” Sgt. Darrell Cashin with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.  “Most of his family was here. There were parents and grandparents and cousins and all of them were really struggling with it.”

white truck in front of boat ramp

Washington County Sheriff’s Department was part of the recovery of a 15-year-old boy who died after he fell into Sand Hollow Reservoir on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (KSL TV)

Cashin said the death will be investigated by detectives and the state medical examiner but the teen wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

“It turned out to be a pretty awful day for these folks … What we are looking for is to get some answers for that family … We want the truth and that’s what we are looking for,” he said.

Cashin said the event is difficult for everybody involved, including law enforcement, but especially for the family of the boy. He strongly encouraged people to use personal flotation devices while they are enjoying recreation on water.

“I want people to think about what could happen. I would like people to think about that when they take their kids out. Nobody ever thinks something is going to happen to them, it’s always the other person until something happens to them. It is heartbreaking. That’s part of the drive to bring some closure to them but unfortunately we can’t change what has already happened,” Cashin said.

“I just want people to think of those things before they go out and be a little safer. If they kids are a little upset because you ask them to wear a PFD but they get to go home with you, that’s a good day.”

Teams from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Utah State Parks assisted in the search and the teen. The drowning victim and his family have not been identified.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A clip from the state's new ads on dangers of social media....

Tamara Vaifanua

State leaders launch media campaign on the dangers of social media

State leaders launched a new campaign Tuesday aimed at unmasking the dangers of social media.

16 hours ago

Sumyah McMillan...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah students take full advantage of STEM internships to plan a career path

Each year high school students across the country look to take the next steps in their lives – figuring out what career path to take.

16 hours ago

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The photo was taken in 2018. (The Ch...

Josh Ellis

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland hospitalized due to ongoing health complications

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been hospitalized for observation and treatment of ongoing health complications.

16 hours ago

(Porter family)...

Ashley Moser

West Valley family grateful for help from neighbors after home floods

A West Valley City family says Wednesday’s quick-moving storm dumped feet of water into their basement, flooding it from floor to ceiling.

16 hours ago

A storm cell moves into Utah on Aug. 2, as monsoonal storms delivered an entire summer's worth of w...

Carter Williams and Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Monsoons produce ‘the entire summer’s rain in a single day’ in Utah; more to come

Wednesday's rainfall totals in Utah were good enough to make up for a summer that has been, to this point, extremely dry.

16 hours ago

Viral photo of Tater Tot (Ash Houghton/Kitty CrusAIDe)...

Josh Ellis

Viral Utah kitten Tater Tot dies

Tater Tot, a small Utah kitten that went viral and captured hearts around the world, has died, according to his foster mom.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Body of missing teen recovered from Sand Hollow Reservoir