UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Utah students take full advantage of STEM internships to plan a career path

Aug 3, 2023, 2:11 PM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Each year high school students across the country look to take the next steps in their lives – figuring out what career path to take.

Internships have been a gateway into a number of fields for years now.
Since 2004, Bank of America has helped thousands of teens figure out their professional plans.

For the past four years, Utah teens are getting an opportunity to help out local non-profits.When I moved here it was kind of a little bit of a culture shock for me, Sumyah Mcmillan said.

She is a Cedar Valley High School student and one of 300 teens across the country who earned an internship spot through Bank of America.It was really my mom. She told me to go and she said that I should really be looking for those little opportunities, those things that seem like theyre small but they could have a big impact,” McMillan said.

She hopes her time interning with the Utah Stem Action Center will help open the door for others. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Utah STEM Action Center has committed to helping parents become more aware of the importance of teaching early math skills to their young children.

“I realized there wasn’t really any representation for people of color in my school, in my community, in stem in general so I just thought that maybe I could be a leader for that,” she added.
McMillan has already been accepted to a few schools and said her internship has made her realize she enjoys working with kids.“They really feel welcome in the hub and I really like that and I want to make it so that a lot of other kids can feel welcome,” she said. “I think that’s what drives children to want to do STEM.”

Her fellow intern, Jayashabari Shankar has had a similar experience.“Instead of just learning science I think it’s been a great experience, I never realized how much I enjoyed science education until I joined this program,” Shankar said.

Mori Paulsen is the president of Bank of America Utah. He said over the years he’s seen local interns taking full advantage of the program.We’re really hoping this program provides a launching pad for these student leaders,” Paulsen said. “I’m hoping that they’re making the most of the experience, getting a lot personally out of what they’re contributing to it and developing again that lifelong love of giving back into the community. 

“I just think this is a really great program and everyone should apply to it next year,” Shankar said.
McMillan and Shankar traveled to Washington D.C. this summer along with 300 other interns from all around the country.

You can see which program might fit your career path and apply for an internship by clicking here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

Olivia and Sophia know their bedtime routine....

Erin Cox

Getting kids on a good sleep routine before school starts again

As you’re getting ready to send your kids back to school, there’s a lot to prepare for and one social worker hopes you won’t forget one of the most important things: your kid’s sleep routine. 

2 days ago

File Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images...

Tamara Vaifanua

Tips to get kids back on school sleep schedule

Back-to-school season is here, meaning it’s time to replace those late summer nights with kids' school sleep schedule.

2 days ago

The KSL Investigators shopped the same back-to-school list at five retailers. (Jeff Dahdah/KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Finding the best deals on school supplies

Your back-to-school dollars can go a lot further depending on where you shop. KSL’s Matt Gephardt shops the same list at five stores to compare prices and see how inflation will impact on your wallet this year.

4 days ago

Refugee group school supplies...

Erin Cox

Utah refugees need help with back to school supplies  

Kids are getting ready to go back to school in just a few weeks and one thing experts emphasize: if kids feel secure at home, they’ll do better in the classroom. 

7 days ago

Esperanza Elementary School students...

Sydnee Gonzalez, KSL.com 

Community helps West Valley elementary school recoup after burglary

A recently burglarized West Valley elementary school is well on its way to recouping $12,000 in losses thanks to an outpouring of support from the community.

8 days ago

Meghan Ballard shows her three-year-old games on the IPad....

Ashley Moser

Balancing screen time with small children: Consider content, not time experts say

When it comes to letting your young children use iPads, computers, or your phone, how much technology is too much? 

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah students take full advantage of STEM internships to plan a career path