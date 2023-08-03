60 in 60: #22 BYU’s Connor Pay (Offensive Line)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #22 is BYU’s Connor Pay (OL).

BYU’s Connor Pay

Pay is a junior offensive lineman from Highland, Utah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)



In high school, Pay helped lead the Lone Peak Knights to a 34-6 record in his three years on the varsity team. He was named All-Region in all three years as well.



In 2020, Pay played 8 games. He got a significant starting role in 2021, playing 13 games and starting 10.

Last year, Pay started in all 12 of his games and earned College Network All-Independent First Team honors.

Going into 2023, Pay has the 10th-highest Pro Football Focus grade among returning centers. He was also named to the PFF Preseason All-Big 12 Third Team.

Pay’s father, Garry, played offensive line for the Cougars in the early 1990s.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports