Utah Tight End, USU Wide Receiver Named To Paul Hornung Award Watch List

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe and USU wide receiver Terrell Vaughn received the honor of being named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Paul Hornung award.

Local players named to Paul Hornung watch list

The Hornung Award unveiled its preseason watch list for the upcoming college football season on Thursday, August 3.

Kuithe and Vaughn were two of 53 players named to the award’s list.

The Paul Hornung award is presented annually to the “most versatile player in major college football.”

53 PLAYERS NAMED TO THE 14TH ANNUAL PAUL HORNUNG AWARD WATCH LIST! pic.twitter.com/ojEy3WpQqu — Paul Hornung Award (@hornungaward) August 3, 2023

Kuithe is a star tight end for the Utes and Vaughn is a standout wide receiver for the Aggies.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Last season, Oregon State standout Jack Colletto was named the 2022 Paul Hornung award winner.

About Brant Kuithe

Kuithe has played for the Utes since the 2018 season. During his five seasons with the Utes, Kuithe has recorded 148 receptions for 1,882 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s also run the ball 17 times for 162 yards and four touchdowns in 51 games played.

Congrats @Brantkuithe14 on being named to the Paul Hornung preseason watch list ‼️https://t.co/ibTGkgDE3M pic.twitter.com/Xm1OJvpHrw — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 3, 2023

Last season, Kuithe’s season was cut short due to an injury early in the year. Before suffering the season-ending injury, the Katy, Texas native posted 19 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

RELATED: State Of Utah’s 2023 College Football Award Watch List Tracker

Kuithe and the Utes open the season at home against the Florida Gators on Thursday, August 31 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

About Terrell Vaughn

Prior to transferring to USU ahead of the 2022 season, Vaughn was a standout player in junior college. In his lone season so far with the Aggies, Vaughn has recorded 56 receptions for 624 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also had 13 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Utha State begins its season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, September 2 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on FS1.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland