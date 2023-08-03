UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘I thought they had her’: Scammers impersonate Millcreek woman’s daughter

Aug 3, 2023, 4:39 PM

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

Millcreek, Utah — Phone scammers have become more elaborate and sophisticated with the help of Artificial Intelligence according to law enforcement.

A Millcreek woman is encouraging Utahns to stay alert after she nearly became a scam victim.

Traci Myers was spending the July 24t holiday with family in Mount Pleasant while her teenage daughter stayed home alone.

Myers said got a call from a Utah number. When she answered the phone she heard who she believed was her daughter in distress.

“She’s like ‘Mom, mom,’ I believe it’s her, it sounds like her. I’m like it is her,” Myers said.

A man claiming to be emergency personnel said her daughter was in an accident. After confirming personal information, Myers said the man changed his story.

“He says, ‘Actually, I’m not emergency personnel. What happened is your daughter witnessed something she wasn’t supposed to,'” Myers said.

The scammer demanded $5,000 in exchange for her return. Thankfully, Myers’s husband dialed 911. Unified Police were able to conduct a welfare check.

“I’m in my car attempting to enter a long string of code on Venmo when my husband pulls up next to me and is like, ‘Charlotte’s safe!’”

“If it’s an officer, and they’re calling and demanding money, we never do that,” Det. Dalton Deebe with Salt Lake City Police Department said.

He said sometimes it can be difficult to track down the scammers as they’ve become more elaborate.

“Watch out. Don’t give anyone your personal information, especially if you don’t know, verify who they are. If you’re not sure, and they’re claiming, especially to be like a loved one, call them on the number that you have.”

Myers pleaded with Utahns to stay vigilant.

“I believed it was her whether it was an (artificial intelligence) version of her or just some girl I don’t know, but I believed it.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL_AlexCabreroLike us on Facebook...

Alex Cabrero

Longboard crash sends a Centerville man to hospital with brain injuries

A family is grateful their dad is recovering following a bad crash and brain injury in Provo Canyon.

18 hours ago

New townhomes...

Ladd Egan

45 Utahns buy homes in initial week of $20k assistance program

More than $3 million has already been spoken for during the first week of Utah’s new, $20,000 first-time homebuyer assistance program.

18 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Teen dies while reading mission call in Provo, Utah

A family is mourning the sudden loss of their son who suffered a heart attack after reading his mission call for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 

18 hours ago

A clip from the state's new ads on dangers of social media....

Tamara Vaifanua

State leaders launch media campaign on the dangers of social media

State leaders launched a new campaign Tuesday aimed at unmasking the dangers of social media.

18 hours ago

A bouy in Sand Hollow Reservoir...

Larry D. Curtis and Josh Ellis, KSL TV

Body of missing teen recovered from Sand Hollow Reservoir

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he fell off his paddle board and into the waters of San Hollow Reservoir and didn't resurface.

18 hours ago

Sumyah McMillan...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah students take full advantage of STEM internships to plan a career path

Each year high school students across the country look to take the next steps in their lives – figuring out what career path to take.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

‘I thought they had her’: Scammers impersonate Millcreek woman’s daughter