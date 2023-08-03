Robert Saleh Wants Zach Wilson To ‘Go Out There And Have Some Fun’

UTAH FIREWATCH
SALT LAKE CITY – New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh wants former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson to “go out there and have some fun” in the Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns.

The 2023 NFL preseason schedule kicks off on Thursday, August 3 with the league’s annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

It also happens to be Wilson’s 24th birthday and his first start struggling and getting benched against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 22, 2022.

Prior to the Hall of Fame game, Saleh discussed Wilson’s status for the contest, his progress this season, and what he hopes to see from the former No. 2 overall pick against the Browns.

“I think he’s gaining confidence every day. It’s just recapturing his swag. You know, he came out of college with so much confidence, and swag, and athleticism, and arm talent. It’s just trying to recapture all that,” Saleh said of Wilson. “I think he’s been doing such a great job. I give him a lot of credit.”

The third-year Jets coach talked about how Wilson has handled Aaron Rodgers coming into the organization and supplanting Wilson as New York’s QB1.

You know, it’s not easy being asked to do what he’s being asked to do in terms of being the face of the program and then it’s ‘hey, take a step back while you watch another guy take your seat,’” Saleh said of the former BYU star. “I think he’s attacked it. He’s been great and as for today, I’m really not expecting anything. I just want him to go out there and have some fun, get his plays in, and shoot, maybe he makes a play or two but I’m just excited for him cause he’s been doing a lot of really good things.”

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener. Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his two seasons in the league, Wilson has passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He’s also run for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

New York’s preseason slate includes games against the Browns, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Giants. The Jets kick off their regular season schedule at home against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

