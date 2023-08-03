UTAH FIREWATCH
Longboard crash sends a Centerville man to hospital with brain injuries

Aug 3, 2023

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

CENTERVILLE, Utah — There are certain moments recently when Karli Seymour knew her husband just might be okay.

Him saying hi to his 3-month-old daughter is one of them.

Maybe it’s a good thing the baby won’t remember seeing her father in a hospital bed.

“It was scary the first couple of days, he didn’t remember who I was,” Karli Seymour said. “I would say, hey, who am I? Do you know who I am, and he would say no.”

Taylor Seymour has come a long way since those first few days after his crash.

Now, he knows exactly who she is as well as their two children.

“Slowly, every day, we have made a little bit more progress,” Karli Seymour said.

That progress now includes walking.

However, if you watch Seymour walk the halls of Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, you would never know he suffered a traumatic brain injury from that long-boarding crash just two weeks ago.

“He had multiple skull fractures on his temporal bones here and here,” said Karli Seymour while pointing to the back of her head. “Then his sinus all the way up to his ear and then he just had multiple brain bleeds.”

Taylor Seymour was with his friends long boarding on a trail in Provo Canyon last month when something went wrong.

He lost his balance hit his head hard on the ground.

He wasn’t wearing a helmet, which is something he and his wife had talked about before.

It’s also something they are now asking everyone who does these types of recreational activities to do.

“Taylor was really good at it. He told me something like had never happened before,” Karli Seymour said. “It just takes one slip, one fall, one something and it could’ve ended up a lot worse. I could be sitting here without a husband.”

(Courtesy: Karli Seymour) (Courtesy: Karli Seymour) (Courtesy: Karli Seymour) (Courtesy: Karli Seymour) (Courtesy: Karli Seymour)

Karli Seymour also says she has received countless calls from people offering help, meals, babysitter, or whatever she needed.

When two of Taylor’s friends set up a GoFundMe account, she never thought people would donate.

“It was a couple of days, I didn’t look at it. And then I looked at it, and I was like, my jaw just hit the floor,” she said.

More than $30,000 was raised on that GoFundMe page.

It shows her husband is loved by a lot of people, but it is also proof there are many people who are hoping he gets better soon.

“I just can’t say thank you enough to everybody who has helped,” Karli Seymour said. “It means the world to us.”

She also says doctors are expecting her husband to make a full recovery.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

