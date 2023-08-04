UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Herriman recovers and cleans up from Wednesday’s wind storm

Aug 3, 2023, 6:11 PM | Updated: 6:34 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN, Utah  – The city of Herriman is cleaning up tens of thousands of dollars in wind damage caused by Wednesday’s storm.

“Yesterday’s winds were the strongest I have seen since being here,” Jonathan LaFollette, Communications Manager for the City of Herriman, said. “Certainly, unusual to have that strong of winds and this amount of damage.”

On Thursday, city crews in Herriman spent the day cutting up large trees and feeding them to the woodchipper at Butterfield Park, where 50 mph wind gusts toppled the trees onto the vinyl fence during the storm. Several trees and branches were also damaged at Rosecrest Park.

“They’re not able to be saved and they’ll be replaced later,” LaFollette said. “As far as the fences go, they’re vinyl fences so they’ll take down some of the damaged parts and replace them new vinyl.”

(Courtesy: Lois Beers) (Courtesy: Rico Rodriguez) (Courtesy: Michelle Nelson)

Herriman residents took to the city’s Facebook page posting photos and videos of the storm’s impact including, broken fences, uprooted trees, overturned patio furniture, and even a trampoline mangled in the road.

Herriman did see some localized flooding between homes, but according to LaFollette, the storm water infrastructure did its job and held up well.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

squishy carpet...

Shelby Lofton

West Valley City homeowners say storm drain behind their property caused flooding

A West Valley City couple was left trying to figure out how they're going to deal with damage caused by Wednesday’s storms.

20 hours ago

Follow @KSL_AlexCabreroLike us on Facebook...

Alex Cabrero

Longboard crash sends a Centerville man to hospital with brain injuries

A family is grateful their dad is recovering following a bad crash and brain injury in Provo Canyon.

20 hours ago

New townhomes...

Ladd Egan

45 Utahns buy homes in initial week of $20k assistance program

More than $3 million has already been spoken for during the first week of Utah’s new, $20,000 first-time homebuyer assistance program.

20 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Teen dies while reading mission call in Provo, Utah

A family is mourning the sudden loss of their son who suffered a heart attack after reading his mission call for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 

20 hours ago

The Myers family...

Brianna Chavez

‘I thought they had her’: Scammers impersonate Millcreek woman’s daughter

Phone scammers have become more elaborate when they try to impersonate relatives of their victims, law enforcement said.

20 hours ago

A clip from the state's new ads on dangers of social media....

Tamara Vaifanua

State leaders launch media campaign on the dangers of social media

State leaders launched a new campaign Tuesday aimed at unmasking the dangers of social media.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Herriman recovers and cleans up from Wednesday’s wind storm