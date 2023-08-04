Herriman recovers and cleans up from Wednesday’s wind storm

HERRIMAN, Utah – The city of Herriman is cleaning up tens of thousands of dollars in wind damage caused by Wednesday’s storm.

“Yesterday’s winds were the strongest I have seen since being here,” Jonathan LaFollette, Communications Manager for the City of Herriman, said. “Certainly, unusual to have that strong of winds and this amount of damage.”

On Thursday, city crews in Herriman spent the day cutting up large trees and feeding them to the woodchipper at Butterfield Park, where 50 mph wind gusts toppled the trees onto the vinyl fence during the storm. Several trees and branches were also damaged at Rosecrest Park.

“They’re not able to be saved and they’ll be replaced later,” LaFollette said. “As far as the fences go, they’re vinyl fences so they’ll take down some of the damaged parts and replace them new vinyl.”

Herriman residents took to the city’s Facebook page posting photos and videos of the storm’s impact including, broken fences, uprooted trees, overturned patio furniture, and even a trampoline mangled in the road.

Herriman did see some localized flooding between homes, but according to LaFollette, the storm water infrastructure did its job and held up well.