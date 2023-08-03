Head Coach Blake Anderson Says Aggies Roster Turnaround Raises “Lots Of Questions”

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State football’s head coach Blake Anderson joined the KSL Sports Zone to go over fall camp, the upcoming college football season, and conference realignment.

The biggest topic in college athletics this year has been conference realignment. Anderson said that he tries to only focus on what he can control.

“It’s hard not to see it,” Anderson said. “I can’t control it so I’m just trying to get our group ready. I’ve been hearing rumors of this for quite a while, it took maybe a week or two longer than I expected.”

RELATED: Big Ten Could Look To Expand To 20 Schools, Eyeing Washington And Oregon

The Aggies went through a lot of roster turnaround this offseason which potentially led to USU falling in the preseason polls.

Although the on-field performance has yet to be seen, Anderson said that the attitude and energy in camp has been great.

“It’s a group that is willing to work,” Anderson said. “Great attitudes and virtually no issues. In terms of what we actually have compared to the league, there are a lot of questions there. We have 39 new scholarship players and 58 total new players on the roster. That’s the largest turnover numbers I’ve ever dealt with.”

RELATED: Utah State Aggies Fall In Mountain West Preseason Poll

When there are so many new faces in a locker room, its hard to know how the group will mesh. Anderson said that a team’s culture can make or break the season.

“A group of individuals doesn’t typically perform like a tight-knit team,” Anderson said. “The culture alone of connecting to the locker room, connecting to the culture and becoming a part of the family. Thats the dynamic that we’re all uncertain about. How quickly will this group come together and fight for each other when it really matters most?”

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Blake Anderson and the Utah State Aggies? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.