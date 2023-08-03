Jets QB Zach Wilson Lets It Rip During Preseason Opener Against Browns

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson showed off his arm talent during the NFL preseason opener between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns.

Wilson and the Jets kicked off the preseason with a meeting against the Browns in the league’s annual Hall of Fame game on Thursday, August 3. The game was played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The game was also played on Wilson’s 24th birthday. It was the quarterback’s first start since struggling and getting benched against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 22, 2022.

The Browns began the game on offense and the Jets held them scoreless before giving the ball to Wilson & Co. for the first time.

The quarterback was 1/1 passing for three yards on New York’s first offensive series.

Following another scoreless drive by the Browns, Wilson and the Jets moved down the field.

On the second play of the drive, the former BYU star unleashed a 57-yard throw that was completed to Malik Taylor and into Cleveland territory.

The Jets ended the possession with a field goal and the first points of the contest.

After another scoreless drive by the Browns, Wilson helped the Jets add another three points on the scoreboard with another field goal. New York owned a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

That was the end of Wilson’s night. The third-year quarterback didn’t return to the game and was replaced by Tim Boyle as the Jets started their first possession of the second quarter.

Wilson finished the night 3/5 passing for 65 yards. He was sacked once and posted a rating of 104.2.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Next up on New York’s preseason schedule are the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Giants.

The Jets kick off their regular season schedule at home against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener. Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his two seasons in the league, Wilson has passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He’s also run for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

