Former Ute Javelin Guidry Recovers Fumble During Jets-Browns Preseason Game

Aug 3, 2023, 7:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes cornerback Javelin Guidry recovered a fumble during the New York Jets’ preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Guidry and the Jets kicked off the preseason with a meeting against the Browns in the league’s annual Hall of Fame game on Thursday, August 3. The game was played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

With 2:01 remaining in the opening quarter, Browns running back Anthony Schwartz carried the ball before it was knocked out of his possession by New York’s Jamien Sherwood. Guidry hauled in the pigskin and gave the Jets possession of the ball at the Cleveland 31-yard line.

New York scored a field goal on its next drive and took a 6-0 lead into the second quarter.

The Jets vs. Browns preseason game is televised on KSL 5 TV.

About Javelin Guidry

After playing at the University of Utah from 2017-19, Guidry went undrafted in 2020. He joined the Jets as an undrafted free agent.

In 2021, Guidry had 48 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, and three pass breakups. During his two seasons in the league, the former Ute has recorded 70 total tackles, 48 solo tackles, four forced fumbles, and three pass breakups in 28 games. Guidry and the Jets finished the 2021 season with a 4-13 record.

After the 2021 season, Guidry joined the Arizona Cardinals. Between his time with the Cardinals and when he rejoined the Jets in 2023, the former Utah cornerback spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and Atlanta Falcons.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Next up on New York’s preseason schedule are the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Giants.

The Jets kick off their regular season schedule at home against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

