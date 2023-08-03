Real Salt Lake’s Match With León Delayed Due To Thunderstorms

UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Aug 3, 2023, 9:08 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake’s match against León in the Leagues Cup round of 16 was delayed due to severe weather in the area.

The match was just minutes from kickoff when the delay hit.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were rolled out for multiple cities in the Salt Lake Valley.

The game was first scheduled for Friday, August 3. If the weather persists, the match potentially will move back to its original date.

Real Salt Lake To Play León In Leagues Cup

Real Salt Lake will continue its Leagues Cup 2023 run in the round of 32 against Club León on Thursday.

The winner will go on to face off against either LAFC or FC Juárez in the round of 16.

Real Salt Lake went 1-1 in the group stage. They beat Seattle 3-0 in game one and then got a taste of their own medicine with a 3-0 loss to Liga MX club Monterrey.

Club León went 2-0 in the group stage. They beat Vancouver with penalty kicks and moved past the LA Galaxy in game two, 1-0.

León is the reigning CONCACAF Champions. They defeated LAFC 3-1 to claim the first CONCACAF title in club history.

RSL’s loss to CF Monterrey was the club’s first loss in over a month. Monterrey is ranked as the No. 1 club in Liga MX while León is ranked seventh. RSL will look to get back on track in front of the home fans.

León currently sits in 11th in Liga MX with a record of 1-2. Real Salt Lake holds the MLS Western Conference’s 3-seed with a record of 10-7-7.

Real Salt Lake and León will face off for the fifth time in the club’s history on Thursday.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

