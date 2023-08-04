UTAH FIREWATCH
Draper gets pounded by rain resulting in sinkhole, mudslide

Aug 3, 2023, 10:28 PM | Updated: 10:32 pm

BY ELIZA PACE


DRAPER, Utah — Draper took a beating Thursday evening as downpours turned streets into rivers and caused a small mudslide.

According to Cam Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the southbound on-ramp at 14600 South is closed due to a mudslide.

A KSL viewer submitted a photo of a sinkhole that appeared on Bangerter Highway and about 14200 South.

Traverse Ridge Road became a raging river and viewer-submitted video showed many cars driving through the deep waters anyway.

The National Weather Service warns drivers with the mantra, “turn around, don’t drown.” According to NWS, most flooding deaths occur in vehicles.

They say two feet of water is enough to sweep away a vehicle, even a truck or SUV.

 

