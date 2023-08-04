Draper gets pounded by rain resulting in sinkhole, mudslide

DRAPER, Utah — Draper took a beating Thursday evening as downpours turned streets into rivers and caused a small mudslide.

According to Cam Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the southbound on-ramp at 14600 South is closed due to a mudslide.

TRAFFIC ALERT: 14600 S southbound on-ramp is CLOSED due to mudslide. 📸: Cam Roden, Utah Highway Patrol pic.twitter.com/x6Y8IuX1Yp — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) August 4, 2023

A KSL viewer submitted a photo of a sinkhole that appeared on Bangerter Highway and about 14200 South.

Traverse Ridge Road became a raging river and viewer-submitted video showed many cars driving through the deep waters anyway.

Rain coming down hard in Draper!

Stacy A Russell Harker took this video at Traverse Ridge Road and Manila this evening. pic.twitter.com/mrIRcEde2C — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) August 4, 2023

The National Weather Service warns drivers with the mantra, “turn around, don’t drown.” According to NWS, most flooding deaths occur in vehicles.

They say two feet of water is enough to sweep away a vehicle, even a truck or SUV.