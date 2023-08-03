Raccoon Falls Through Ceiling, Joins Fans During Weather Delay At RSL Match

SALT LAKE CITY – A weather delay at Real Salt Lake’s Leagues Cup match gave fans some extra time before kickoff, rain, lightning, and also a raccoon.

The raccoon fell through the ceiling in the press box and made a few valiant escapes before finally being captured.

This isn’t RSL’s first experience with animals stealing the show during Leagues Cup play.

In 2019, a kitten ran onto the field during stoppage time against Liga MX’s Tigres UANL.

we love living in utah pic.twitter.com/povp37RajE — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 4, 2023

Real Salt Lake poked fun at the situation on their Twitter.

