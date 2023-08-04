UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Flash flood crashes into Willard homes, leaving muddy mess

Aug 3, 2023, 11:09 PM | Updated: 11:10 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

WILLARD, Utah — Thursday afternoon rain storms led to flash flooding in Willard, sending a wall of mud across yards and into homes.

Neighbors were quick to jump in and try to clear what they could from the road, driveways, yards, and a basement.

Seth Neilson and others shoveled mud and soil off of his driveway. His next-door neighbor Mike Wetzel swept murky water out of Nielson’s garage.

Yardwork and housework weren’t on the to-do list for the day, but neither was a flash flood.

Nielson said his wife was looking out the window earlier in the afternoon, saying it was raining cats and dogs.

“Then she’s like, ‘Oh, I think our garage is going to flood out.'” he said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, right. Never does that.'”

Suddenly, they saw a wall of water coming over their terrace.

An intense rainstorm hit the hillside and mountains above town too fast to soak in the ground, quickly turning into a river of mud charging straight toward several homes, including Mike Wetzel’s house.

I just heard a rumbling. And next thing I know, there’s just a river of mud coming down the neighbor’s driveway,” Wetzel said. “And I just watched it come right straight across the street, over the curb, and right in the yard. Filled it full of about a foot of mud.”

Video Wetzel took shows the sudden raging river running straight toward his house. Luckily, it didn’t make it inside.

But it did destroy his entire yard and completely covered his driveway. He said he called the Willard city manager to give him an earful, because Wetzel said the city recently re-did the road above his house and took out a berm that was meant to channel floods away from his home.

Just up from him, the hardest hit house belonged to the Browns.

“I was scared,” Danielle Brown said. “I’ve never seen this. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

She was home alone when she heard a noise and watched the mud come down the mountain, across her yard and into her basement. She called her husband screaming.

Brown’s basement is damaged, and the yard she’s built up over 18 years was dismantled in minutes.

“There was nothing anybody could do,” she said. “It was just flowing so fast. I mean, if you would have walked in, it probably would have swept you right off your feet.”

She’s not sure what to do now, but she knows she has help all around her.

Thursday evening, a crowd of people were buried in feet of mud, trying to unclog a drain to let the water flow out of her basement patio area.

“I have wonderful neighbors,” she said, grateful.

The neighbors now have a new to-do list:  Be there for each other as they clean up after the storm.

“What you see here is happening all over this town right now,” Wetzel said, gesturing to everyone shoveling mud around him.

“I had people in my driveway helping me before I realized I even needed help,” Nielson said. “Pleasant surprises, after unpleasant surprises.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Draper gets pounded by rain resulting in sinkhole, mudslide

Draper took a beating Thursday evening as downpours turned streets into rivers and caused a small mudslide.

23 hours ago

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tooele County. (National Weather Service Salt Lake City)...

Cimaron Neugebauer

NWS issues Flash Flood Warning for Tooele County until midnight

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Tooele County area until 12:15 A.M.

23 hours ago

(Courtesy: Rico Rodriguez)...

Shara Park

Herriman recovers and cleans up from Wednesday’s wind storm

The city of Herriman is cleaning up tens of thousands of dollars in wind damage caused by Wednesday’s storm.

23 hours ago

squishy carpet...

Shelby Lofton

West Valley City homeowners say storm drain behind their property caused flooding

A West Valley City couple was left trying to figure out how they're going to deal with damage caused by Wednesday’s storms.

23 hours ago

Follow @KSL_AlexCabreroLike us on Facebook...

Alex Cabrero

Longboard crash sends a Centerville man to hospital with brain injuries

A family is grateful their dad is recovering following a bad crash and brain injury in Provo Canyon.

23 hours ago

New townhomes...

Ladd Egan

45 Utahns buy homes in initial week of $20k assistance program

More than $3 million has already been spoken for during the first week of Utah’s new, $20,000 first-time homebuyer assistance program.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Flash flood crashes into Willard homes, leaving muddy mess