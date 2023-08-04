4 teens injured after car crashes down 100-foot ravine in Payson Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — One girl was seriously hurt while three others were injured when a car crashed in Payson Canyon early Friday morning.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. as the car navigated a sharp curve along the Nebo Loop National Scenic Byway, about 9 miles up Payson Canyon. Speed was “almost certainly” a factor in the crash, according to Cannon, and deputies were not sure if weather impacted road conditions in the canyon.

The car crashed into a tree between 100 and 200 feet down the ravine. Cannon said Payson Fire & Rescue crews were able to access the scene despite the steep terrain.

Four teenagers were in the car when it crashed, and deputies said all four are 17 years old.

The driver of the car, a girl, suffered a head laceration in the crash. Another girl, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. She was unconscious and was airlifted to an area hospital.

A third occupant, a boy, suffered a broken leg while the fourth passenger, a girl, was trapped in the car after it was pinned against the tree and might have broken her arm.

Cannon said all four were lucky to be alive after the crash.