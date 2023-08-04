UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

4 teens injured after car crashes down 100-foot ravine in Payson Canyon

Aug 4, 2023, 7:29 AM

Follow @jellis9Like us on Facebook...

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — One girl was seriously hurt while three others were injured when a car crashed in Payson Canyon early Friday morning.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. as the car navigated a sharp curve along the Nebo Loop National Scenic Byway, about 9 miles up Payson Canyon. Speed was “almost certainly” a factor in the crash, according to Cannon, and deputies were not sure if weather impacted road conditions in the canyon.

The car crashed into a tree between 100 and 200 feet down the ravine. Cannon said Payson Fire & Rescue crews were able to access the scene despite the steep terrain.

Four teenagers were in the car when it crashed, and deputies said all four are 17 years old.

(Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver of the car, a girl, suffered a head laceration in the crash. Another girl, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. She was unconscious and was airlifted to an area hospital.

A third occupant, a boy, suffered a broken leg while the fourth passenger, a girl, was trapped in the car after it was pinned against the tree and might have broken her arm.

Cannon said all four were lucky to be alive after the crash.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Draper City)...

Josh Ellis

Draper declares state of emergency as torrential rain slams northern Utah

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Salt Lake Valley, leaving several Draper roads damaged and causing flooding and safety concerns Thursday night.

7 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Flash flood crashes into Willard homes, leaving muddy mess

Thursday afternoon rain storms led to flash flooding in Willard, sending a wall of mud across yards and into homes.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Draper gets pounded by rain resulting in sinkhole, mudslide

Draper took a beating Thursday evening as downpours turned streets into rivers and caused a small mudslide.

1 day ago

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tooele County. (National Weather Service Salt Lake City)...

Cimaron Neugebauer

NWS issues Flash Flood Warning for Tooele County until midnight

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Tooele County area until 12:15 A.M.

1 day ago

(Courtesy: Rico Rodriguez)...

Shara Park

Herriman recovers and cleans up from Wednesday’s wind storm

The city of Herriman is cleaning up tens of thousands of dollars in wind damage caused by Wednesday’s storm.

1 day ago

squishy carpet...

Shelby Lofton

West Valley City homeowners say storm drain behind their property caused flooding

A West Valley City couple was left trying to figure out how they're going to deal with damage caused by Wednesday’s storms.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

4 teens injured after car crashes down 100-foot ravine in Payson Canyon