Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with Kobe Bryant’s daughter

Aug 4, 2023, 8:10 AM

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 3. (E...

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 3. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LISA RESPERS FRANCE


CNN

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — During her “Eras Tour” performances, Taylor Swift has typically given her hat to an audience member and a special little girl was one of the latest recipients.

At her recent concert held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Swift gifted her hat to Bianka Bryant, the daughter of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The elder Bryant was killed in a plane crash in 2020, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Video shared on social media shows Swift putting the hat on 7-year-old Bianka’s head, kissing her cheek and giving her a big hug.

Bianka’s mom, Vanessa Bryant, shared a photo of Swift hugging her daughter during the concert, writing in the caption “We love you @taylorswift.”

Swift recently announced additional tour dates in the U.S. and Canada.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

