UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Former Utah professor, police officer arrested in child pornography investigation

Aug 4, 2023, 9:15 AM

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)

(Ravell Call/Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A former criminal justice professor in Utah and longtime police officer was arrested Thursday and accused of possessing child pornography, including images police say he recorded himself.

Daniel Waddington, 68, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On July 11, American Fork police were notified that Waddington had tried to video record a 13-year-old girl taking a shower, according to a police booking affidavit. The girl saw his phone and reported the incident to an adult.

The next day, Waddington approached the girl and said “he was simply trying to get an audio recording of her singing in the shower,” the affidavit states.

The person who reported Waddington to police looked at Waddington’s laptop and found suspected child pornography, according to police.

“The complainant reported he confronted Waddington with these images and videos to which Waddington admitted he had a ‘problem’ with this, referring to what the complainant called child pornography,” the affidavit alleges.

That person then seized Waddington’s phone and laptop and took them to police. Detectives searched both items.

“As a result of this, investigators recovered at least 300 images and/or videos of what appear to contain child abuse sexual material in that many of the images involve what appeared to be prepubescent children,” according to the arrest report.

Police also reported finding what appeared to be the video of a girl in a bathroom that Waddington recorded.

Investigators noted that Waddington was an adjunct professor at Utah Valley University for six years, working in the Department of Criminology. One of the photos recovered by detectives “appears to be a classroom at this university. The photo is shooting up a female’s dress/skirt,” according to the affidavit.

Another picture recovered by police appears to be of a young girl taken recently at an undisclosed swimming pool, police said.

Investigators worked with Waddington and his attorney to arrange for him to surrender to authorities on Thursday.

Waddington was an officer for the Long Beach Police Department in California for more than 25 years and has “extensive graduate education in criminal justice-related fields” as well as “over 40 years of domestic and international criminal justice experience,” the affidavit says.

Waddington also claimed he worked with the U.S. Department of State until recently. He is also on the board of directors for Second Chance 4 Youth, “a program to provide opportunities and positive trajectories for at-risk youth and those in the juvenile justice system,” police noted.

“His LinkedIn biography indicates he has engaged in extensive law enforcement training, consulting, and training in at least eight other countries across Europe, South Africa, Asia, and Africa. Based on his international contacts and travel experience, it would be easier for him than a reasonable person to flee outside of the United States to numerous different locations,” police noted in the arrest report while requesting he be held in the Utah County Jail without bail.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Chip cookies to be delivered by drone

Chip lovers can now get their cookies delivered from the heavens.

13 hours ago

Follow @jellis9Like us on Facebook...

Josh Ellis

4 teens injured after car crashes down 100-foot ravine in Payson Canyon

One girl was seriously hurt while three others were injured when a car crashed in Payson Canyon early Friday morning.

13 hours ago

(Draper City)...

Josh Ellis

Draper declares state of emergency as torrential rain slams northern Utah

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Salt Lake Valley, leaving several Draper roads damaged and causing flooding and safety concerns Thursday night.

13 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Flash flood crashes into Willard homes, leaving muddy mess

Thursday afternoon rain storms led to flash flooding in Willard, sending a wall of mud across yards and into homes.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Draper gets pounded by rain resulting in sinkhole, mudslide

Draper took a beating Thursday evening as downpours turned streets into rivers and caused a small mudslide.

2 days ago

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tooele County. (National Weather Service Salt Lake City)...

Cimaron Neugebauer

NWS issues Flash Flood Warning for Tooele County until midnight

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Tooele County area until 12:15 A.M.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Former Utah professor, police officer arrested in child pornography investigation