Here’s What Is Being Reported On This Morning’s Pac-12 Meetings

SALT LAKE CITY – The tides appeared to be changing in a positive way for the Pac-12’s future Friday morning, that is until they weren’t.

There was a drastic departure from the feeling in the room the night before early this morning as reports trickled in the Pac-12’s meeting would likely result in a Grant of Rights being signed and media deal agreed upon.

Oregon and the Big Ten may have had different plans. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported just as the Pac-12 meeting began that the league would not be signing anything after all, and things were still fluid.

Sources indicating to me and @CFBHeather that the Pac-12 is unlikely to land the plane this morning and get its media rights deal signed on this call today. Multiple variables at play here, including 11th hour Big Ten push for Oregon and Washington. Everything remains fluid. https://t.co/YUm5xStXv7 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 4, 2023

What Happened?

Thamel followed that Tweet up sighting the Big Ten is now holding a meeting with all their presidents this morning that was not originally scheduled.

Can confirm @ralphDrussoAP report that there’s a Big Ten presidents call now scheduled for today. There wasn’t one scheduled early this morning. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 4, 2023

Additionally, Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger reported Oregon came into the Pac-12’s meeting still unsure of the deal with Apple TV.

As reported earlier, the Pac-12’s survival is likely contingent on avoiding the loss of two more schools, specifically Washington and Oregon. Oregon officials are wanting more from the Apple deal. UO-Big Ten situation remains fluid.https://t.co/yGAUqFH30V — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 4, 2023

Unlike what was thought last night, the Pac-12’s future now likely hinges on what Oregon and the Big Ten decide. Dan Wetzel came in with a report there is skepticism amongst Big Ten teams about the logistics of an 18-team league. Time will tell if that ultimately remains the case.

Pac 12 couldn’t close a Grant of Rights deal this morning. Fate of league likely rests on if Oregon can make a deal with the Big Ten. There is hesitancy among many in Big Ten about logistics of 18 team league, travel to Eugene. Money usually wins out in these things. We’ll see. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) August 4, 2023

In the meantime, Pac-12 writer John Canzano estimates this will be an all-day debate.

Going to be an ‘all-day’ thing. Settle in. https://t.co/Tq5s3oZ0wG — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) August 4, 2023

Where Things Were Trending Before Oregon’s About Face

I received a text at 6:06 a.m. MT from a national contact that ASU and Utah were very motivated to stay together for another five years to see what happens. Additionally, this person was told the Big Ten would back off on Oregon and Washington in that event.

This contact also said Apple was very motivated to get something done. They want a piece of the college football pie and if they miss this opportunity, they’ll have to wait till the next round. What I was told is they raised the base price per school and are offering a similar deal to what MLS gets with FOX/FS1 involved in some linear options.

Finally, I was told there may be some other things in play. This all seems to back up what Action Network’s Brett McMurphy Tweeted a little later.

Been hearing some similar rumblings this morning. We’ll see how this goes. https://t.co/qiq2EBmWQD — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) August 4, 2023

Others Were Reporting Positivity For The Pac-12 As Well

The Pac-12 CEO Group had a meeting this morning to solidify if the deal gets done and the conference stays together until Oregon/Big Ten threw a wrench in the plan.

Up until that point, other positive trending reports came out from other outlets that the remaining Pac-12 may pull off staying together and see what happens in the next round.

Oregon are expected to stay in the Pac-12, barring an eleventh hour change. That could have the power to keep the league together, as Arizona has not finalized its deal with the Big 12. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 4, 2023

Pac-12 CEO Group meeting this morning with intent to sign grant of rights, source confirms. All nine schools expected to participate. Eyes on Oregon/Washington and Arizona/ASU. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) August 4, 2023

Pac-12 CEO Group meeting is underway now. All nine of the remaining universities have confirmed their president/chancellors are in the meeting. They are meeting with the intent to sign the Grant of Rights. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) August 4, 2023

Expansion is also part of the Pac-12 CEO Group’s meeting this morning, per a source with knowledge. San Diego State and SMU fans on standby. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) August 4, 2023

Obviously, this story is still fluid and developing, but will be updated as more info comes to light.

