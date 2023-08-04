UTAH FIREWATCH
Here’s What Is Being Reported On This Morning’s Pac-12 Meetings

Aug 4, 2023, 9:40 AM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The tides appeared to be changing in a positive way for the Pac-12’s future Friday morning, that is until they weren’t.

There was a drastic departure from the feeling in the room the night before early this morning as reports trickled in the Pac-12’s meeting would likely result in a Grant of Rights being signed and media deal agreed upon.

Oregon and the Big Ten may have had different plans. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported just as the Pac-12 meeting began that the league would not be signing anything after all, and things were still fluid.

What Happened?

Thamel followed that Tweet up sighting the Big Ten is now holding a meeting with all their presidents this morning that was not originally scheduled.

Additionally, Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger reported Oregon came into the Pac-12’s meeting still unsure of the deal with Apple TV.

Unlike what was thought last night, the Pac-12’s future now likely hinges on what Oregon and the Big Ten decide. Dan Wetzel came in with a report there is skepticism amongst Big Ten teams about the logistics of an 18-team league. Time will tell if that ultimately remains the case.

In the meantime, Pac-12 writer John Canzano estimates this will be an all-day debate.

Where Things Were Trending Before Oregon’s About Face

I received a text at 6:06 a.m. MT from a national contact that ASU and Utah were very motivated to stay together for another five years to see what happens. Additionally, this person was told the Big Ten would back off on Oregon and Washington in that event.

This contact also said Apple was very motivated to get something done. They want a piece of the college football pie and if they miss this opportunity, they’ll have to wait till the next round. What I was told is they raised the base price per school and are offering a similar deal to what MLS gets with FOX/FS1 involved in some linear options.

Finally, I was told there may be some other things in play. This all seems to back up what Action Network’s Brett McMurphy Tweeted a little later.

Others Were Reporting Positivity For The Pac-12 As Well

The Pac-12 CEO Group had a meeting this morning to solidify if the deal gets done and the conference stays together until Oregon/Big Ten threw a wrench in the plan.

Up until that point, other positive trending reports came out from other outlets that the remaining Pac-12 may pull off staying together and see what happens in the next round.

 

Obviously, this story is still fluid and developing, but will be updated as more info comes to light.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com

