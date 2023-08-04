Chip cookies to be delivered by drone

SALT LAKE CITY — Chip lovers can now get their cookies delivered from the heavens.

The company Zipline, which boasts being the world’s largest autonomous delivery company, has partnered with Chip Cookies to deliver cookies by drone.

According to the Zipline website, the drones remain 300 feet in the air, descending just slightly to release the box of cookies over the recipient’s backyard. The box is attached to a parachute, allowing it to drift gently down to the ground.

The company said they’ve done “plenty of testing” and cookies should arrive safely with the specially designed package and parachute.

The drone company uses GPS technology and autonomous onboard navigation to find the right place to deliver your order. Those interested in signing up for a delivery can do so here.