UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Chip cookies to be delivered by drone

Aug 4, 2023, 11:37 AM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Chip lovers can now get their cookies delivered from the heavens.

The company Zipline, which boasts being the world’s largest autonomous delivery company, has partnered with Chip Cookies to deliver cookies by drone.

According to the Zipline website, the drones remain 300 feet in the air, descending just slightly to release the box of cookies over the recipient’s backyard. The box is attached to a parachute, allowing it to drift gently down to the ground.

The company said they’ve done “plenty of testing” and cookies should arrive safely with the specially designed package and parachute.

The drone company uses GPS technology and autonomous onboard navigation to find the right place to deliver your order.

Those interested in signing up for a delivery can do so here. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Former Utah professor, police officer arrested in child pornography investigation

A former professor in Utah and longtime police officer was arrested Thursday and accused of possessing child pornography.

13 hours ago

Follow @jellis9Like us on Facebook...

Josh Ellis

4 teens injured after car crashes down 100-foot ravine in Payson Canyon

One girl was seriously hurt while three others were injured when a car crashed in Payson Canyon early Friday morning.

13 hours ago

(Draper City)...

Josh Ellis

Draper declares state of emergency as torrential rain slams northern Utah

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Salt Lake Valley, leaving several Draper roads damaged and causing flooding and safety concerns Thursday night.

13 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Flash flood crashes into Willard homes, leaving muddy mess

Thursday afternoon rain storms led to flash flooding in Willard, sending a wall of mud across yards and into homes.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Draper gets pounded by rain resulting in sinkhole, mudslide

Draper took a beating Thursday evening as downpours turned streets into rivers and caused a small mudslide.

2 days ago

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tooele County. (National Weather Service Salt Lake City)...

Cimaron Neugebauer

NWS issues Flash Flood Warning for Tooele County until midnight

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Tooele County area until 12:15 A.M.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Chip cookies to be delivered by drone