Report: Oregon, Washington Joining Big Ten In 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – In the third twist of the morning, Oregon and Washington appear set to join the Big Ten Conference in 2024 according to Action Sports Network’s Brett McMurphy.

The past 24 hours have been a roller coaster ride for the remaining nine Pac members after reports indicated Arizona was out the door for the Big 12 last night.

However, the tone drastically changed early Friday morning as reports began to circulate Arizona was game to stay and the Pac-12 was actually preparing to sign their Grant of Rights and push through a media deal with Apple TV. That thought was put to a halt as Oregon allegedly balked at the Apple deal ended the Pac-12 meeting while simultaneously the Big Ten started an unscheduled meeting.

Lots Of Questions Abound

With Oregon and Washington gone, that leaves Stanford, Cal, Washington State, Oregon State, Arizona State, Arizona, and Utah left in the Pac.

McMurphy reported the Big Ten presidents now have to decide if they want to expand past 18 teams and add Stanford and Cal or wait and see what happens with the ACC. There have also been some reports the Big Ten is still pursing Notre Dame, but the Irish appear content still in their Independence.

As for the other remaining Pac schools, Arizona is reportedly vetted and ready to be admitted to the Big 12 if needed. It is presumed ASU and Utah will be close on their heels.

While nothing concrete has been reported yet, there is thought that Washington State and Oregon State will be Mountain West bound.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

