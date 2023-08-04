Washington, Oregon Are Gone. What Is Next For Utah, Pac-12?

SALT LAKE CITY – And then there were seven. According to reports Friday morning, Washington and Oregon will be heading to the Big Ten in 2024, leaving behind Utah and the other six Pac-12 members.

So what is next for the Utes and a Pac-12 Conference without USC, UCLA, Washington, Oregon, and Colorado?

That is yet to be determined.

And there it is. https://t.co/6JKb4oK4wF — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) August 4, 2023

Where Things Currently Stand

According to Pac-12 writer John Canzano, the remaining seven Pac-12 members are planning on meeting later today.

Meanwhile… the Pac-12 CEO Group has a second meeting scheduled for later today, per sources. https://t.co/1Lss03x0Jv — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) August 4, 2023

One contact of mine thinks there is still a possibility the remaining Pac members could still sign with Apple TV and then expand. However, there are a lot of other possibilities out there that schools are sure to explore.

Arizona has already reportedly been vetted and accepted by the Big 12 provided they vote to make the move. There is discussion ASU and Utah could likely follow in their steps.

Arizona State & Utah “showing interest” in the Big 12, sources told @ActionNetwork. Arizona has already applied for Big 12 membership, but Big 12 now “exploring its options” following news of Oregon & Washington leaving for Big Ten — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2023

Cal and Stanford have been talked about as possibly following Washington, Oregon, USC and UCLA to the Big Ten as well. There is also some speculation they could go independent or join the Mountain West Conference if push comes to shove.

As for Oregon State and Washington State- most of the talk has surrounded them joining the Mountain West Conference.

This story is still evolving and will be updated as more information becomes available.

