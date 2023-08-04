UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Washington, Oregon Are Gone. What Is Next For Utah, Pac-12?

Aug 4, 2023, 11:35 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – And then there were seven. According to reports Friday morning, Washington and Oregon will be heading to the Big Ten in 2024, leaving behind Utah and the other six Pac-12 members.

So what is next for the Utes and a Pac-12 Conference without USC, UCLA, Washington, Oregon, and Colorado?

That is yet to be determined.

Where Things Currently Stand

According to Pac-12 writer John Canzano, the remaining seven Pac-12 members are planning on meeting later today.

One contact of mine thinks there is still a possibility the remaining Pac members could still sign with Apple TV and then expand. However, there are a lot of other possibilities out there that schools are sure to explore.

Arizona has already reportedly been vetted and accepted by the Big 12 provided they vote to make the move. There is discussion ASU and Utah could likely follow in their steps.

Cal and Stanford have been talked about as possibly following Washington, Oregon, USC and UCLA to the Big Ten as well. There is also some speculation they could go independent or join the Mountain West Conference if push comes to shove.

As for Oregon State and Washington State- most of the talk has surrounded them joining the Mountain West Conference.

This story is still evolving and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on TwitterInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Huard: ‘Tremendous Mixed Emotions’ Over Pac-12 Shakeup

When the ink dries and the Dawgs and Ducks leave the Pac-12 and head to the Big Ten, it will come with a tremendous amount of mixed emotions.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Oregon, Washington Joining Big Ten In 2024

In the third twist of the morning, Oregon and Washington appear set to join the Big Ten Conference in 2024 according to Action Sports Network's Brett McMurphy.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mitchell: Are FOX, ESPN Out For Revenge Against Pac-12?

As we watch the potential demise of the Pac-12 unfold, Scott wonders if it has anything to do with ESPN and the Pac-12 Network

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Here’s What Is Being Reported On This Morning’s Pac-12 Meetings

The tides appeared to be changing in a positive way for the Pac-12 Friday morning, that is until they weren't.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Raccoon Falls Through Ceiling, Joins Fans During Weather Delay At RSL Match

A weather delay at Real Salt Lake's Leagues Cup match gave fans some extra time before kickoff, rain, lightning, and also a raccoon.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake’s Match With León Delayed Due To Thunderstorms

Real Salt Lake's match against León in the Leagues Cup round of 16 was delayed due to severe weather in the area.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Washington, Oregon Are Gone. What Is Next For Utah, Pac-12?