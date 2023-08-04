UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #21 Utah’s Micah Bernard (Running Back)

Aug 4, 2023, 1:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #21 is Utah’s Micah Bernard (RB).

Last year, Bernard came in at No. 22 in 2022’s 60 in 60.

Utah’s Micah Bernard

Bernard is a junior from Long Beach, California. He joined the Utes in 2019 after a successful career at Gahr High School. While in high school, Bernard was an All-CIF Southern Section Division 10 and Cal-Hi Junior All-State and Area Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. As a senior, Bernard ran the ball 100 times for 716 yards and nine touchdowns.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

His first season with the Utes was in 2019 when he used his redshirt, playing in four games on special teams. During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Bernard played in all five games, rushing for 76 yards, along with four catches for 25 yards. In 2021, Bernard played in all 14 games with six starts, five at running back and one at cornerback. He recorded 87 carries for 523 yards and two touchdowns while hauling in 26 catches for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

“Tremendously gifted athlete,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said of Bernard in 2022. “So gifted that we called upon him to play corner in the Rose Bowl when we virtually had no one left at that position. Very dangerous coming out of the backfield as a receiver, elusive, and will really play a big role for us this fall.”

Last season, Bernard recorded 106 carries for 533 yards and four touchdowns. Out of the backfield, he posted 34 catches for 314 yards and one touchdown.

This fall, Bernard and the Utes will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Florida Gators. The Utes will host the Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium on August 31 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on ESPN.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

RELATED STORIES

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers LB Fred Warner Ranked Among Top Players On NFL’s Top 100 List

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner landed among the top players in the NFL on the league's Top 100 list for the 2023 season.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Utah, ASU Apply For Big 12 Membership Amid Pac-12 Collapse

Utah and ASU apply for Big 12 membership after the Pac-12 couldn't get their media rights deal over the finish line per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Transfers Catch My Attention During Fall Camp Observation

Unloading the notebook from day four of BYU football fall camp practice.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Utah Tight Ends Put On John Mackey Award Watchlist

Two Utah tight ends were named to the watchlist for the John Mackey award ahead of the 2023 college football season.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Lands Commitment From Georgia DB Therrian Alexander III

BYU goes into the Peach State and picks up a three-star defensive back.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Huard: ‘Tremendous Mixed Emotions’ Over Pac-12 Shakeup

When the ink dries and the Dawgs and Ducks leave the Pac-12 and head to the Big Ten, it will come with a tremendous amount of mixed emotions.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

60 in 60: #21 Utah’s Micah Bernard (Running Back)