60 in 60: #21 Utah’s Micah Bernard (Running Back)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #21 is Utah’s Micah Bernard (RB).

Last year, Bernard came in at No. 22 in 2022’s 60 in 60.

Utah’s Micah Bernard

Bernard is a junior from Long Beach, California. He joined the Utes in 2019 after a successful career at Gahr High School. While in high school, Bernard was an All-CIF Southern Section Division 10 and Cal-Hi Junior All-State and Area Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. As a senior, Bernard ran the ball 100 times for 716 yards and nine touchdowns.

His first season with the Utes was in 2019 when he used his redshirt, playing in four games on special teams. During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Bernard played in all five games, rushing for 76 yards, along with four catches for 25 yards. In 2021, Bernard played in all 14 games with six starts, five at running back and one at cornerback. He recorded 87 carries for 523 yards and two touchdowns while hauling in 26 catches for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

“Tremendously gifted athlete,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said of Bernard in 2022. “So gifted that we called upon him to play corner in the Rose Bowl when we virtually had no one left at that position. Very dangerous coming out of the backfield as a receiver, elusive, and will really play a big role for us this fall.”

Last season, Bernard recorded 106 carries for 533 yards and four touchdowns. Out of the backfield, he posted 34 catches for 314 yards and one touchdown.

This fall, Bernard and the Utes will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Florida Gators. The Utes will host the Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium on August 31 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on ESPN.

