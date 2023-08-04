BYU Lands Commitment From Georgia DB Therrian Alexander III

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has made the state of Georgia a greater priority on the recruiting trail. On Friday, they got the first sign of the benefits of recruiting the Peach State.

Therrian Alexander III, a 2024 cornerback recruit, announced his commitment to BYU on social media.

“Thank you God, I’m [home]! Matthew 23:12” wrote Alexander.

2024 DB Therrian Alexander III commits

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Alexander picked BYU over offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, NC State, Navy, UAB, and others.

From Southwest DeKalb High School in Decatur, Georgia, Therrian Alexander III is the No. 60 overall rated cornerback on the 247Sports rankings.

He holds a three-star rating and is the No. 983 prospect overall in the 247Sports Composite.

Last season at Southwest DeKalb, Alexander had 25 total tackles in six games played. He also has a background in track and field, where he recorded an 11.12 in the 100 meters.

Georgia is a new priority for BYU football on the recruiting trail

BYU assistant coach Kelly Poppinga is one of the coaches that vocalized his desire to recruit in Georgia when he was hired to Jay Hill’s defensive staff in December.

Poppinga was one of the recruiters in the recruitment of Alexander III. During Poppinga’s time as an assistant at Virginia under Bronco Mendenhall, Georgia was a heavily recruited area for the Cavaliers.

BYU is now up to ten commitments for the 2024 recruiting class. Alexander III is the second-highest-rated prospect in the class behind only tight end Ryner Swanson from Laguna Beach, California.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Follow @Mitch_Harper