KSLSPORTS FEED

Two Utah Tight Ends Put On John Mackey Award Watchlist

Aug 4, 2023, 2:32 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Two Utah tight ends were named to the watchlist for the John Mackey Award ahead of the 2023 college football season.

The John Mackey Award is given to the nation’s most outstanding tight end.

Brant Kuithe and Thomas Yassmin are the two Utes who received the honors.

Kuithe went down with an injury in 2022, but his production from 2019-2021 can’t be overlooked. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference second team in all three seasons and was a huge part of a dynamic Utah tight-end group.

Yassmin stepped up in Kuithe’s absence in 2022. He played in 13 games (six starts) and recorded 13 catches for 301 yards and six touchdowns. He became one of the best deep targets for Cam Rising and the Utes offense, averaging 23.2 yards per catch.

About Thomas Yassmin

Prior to his time with the Utes, Yassmin played rugby at The Scots College in New South Wales, Australia. He was named to the Australian Schools Barbarians all-star team.

Yassmin played American football for the first time in 2018, his redshirt freshman season.

He played in 11 games in 2019. The majority of the action he saw was on special teams. Yassmin played mostly with the special teams unit in 2020 and 2021. He made Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll twice and began play as a reserve tight end in 2021.

Yassmin exploded onto the scene in 2022. In Utah’s Pac-12 title win over USC, Yassmin posted a career-high 81 receiving yards, including a 60-yard touchdown reception.

About Brant Kuithe

Kuithe has played for the Utes since the 2018 season. During his five seasons with the Utes, Kuithe has recorded 148 receptions for 1,882 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s also run the ball 17 times for 162 yards and four touchdowns in 51 games played.

Last season, Kuithe’s season was cut short due to an injury early in the year. Before suffering the season-ending injury, the Katy, Texas native posted 19 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

RELATED: State Of Utah’s 2023 College Football Award Watch List Tracker

Kuithe, Yassmin, and the Utes open the season at home against the Florida Gators on Thursday, August 31 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

