3 longtime members of Utah’s construction industry killed in Beck Street Tesla crash

SALT LAKE CITY — Three men heavily involved in the Utah construction industry have been identified as the victims of a fiery crash on Beck Street a week ago that killed all three.

Robert Pikus, 46, Joseph Torman, 46, and Joseph Vashaw, 43, died on Saturday when the Tesla they were riding in hit a tree just after 11 p.m. near 965 N. Beck Street. The car then caught fire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the car fully engulfed in flames. The three bodies were found inside the vehicle. Salt Lake police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Vashaw, of Farmington, is survived by his wife and seven children, according to his obituary.

“Joe found his greatest joy in other people’s happiness. His wife described him as noble, kind and giving. He was always serving others, and always needed to make sure that everyone else was OK before he thought about himself. He was always finding ways to connect with his family,” his obituary states.

Vashaw is listed on his LinkedIn page as the senior estimator at Wasatch Commercial Builders. Funeral services and a celebration of life will be held for Vashaw on Saturday.

Torman was born in Ogden and attended Bonneville High School, his obituary states. He served a Latter-day Saint mission in Bangkok, Thailand, and later earned a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University in construction management. Torman is survived by his wife and five children.

“During his 21 years of marriage, he built four family homes and was always building as a way of serving those around him. Joe led his family in principles of faith, joy, hard work, and love. He embodied his testimony and taught his children to press forward and have the courage to work through hard things,” his obituary states.

Torman was also co-founder of the Lotus Company in Salt Lake City, which specializes in large-scale residential and commercial mixed-use projects. The Lotus website lists him as the president of construction and development.

“The world tragically lost a great one in Joe Torman, & I’m not sure where to start knowing there’s so many good things to say,” one tribute on Facebook states. “He cared about the community and making it a better place & he was just getting started on making his impact.”

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday at the Cottonwood Canyon Stake Center.

Pikus was from Salt Lake City. He was the founder of Pikus 3D Printed Concrete and was in concrete construction for over 20 years.

“Rob had a deep appreciation for the beauty of his hometown and embraced the natural wonders of Utah. He loved spending time outdoors, whether it was hiking in the mountains, camping under the stars, or simply enjoying the serenity of nature. Rob had a passion for music and was a talented musician himself,” an online memorial states.

The investigation into the crash continued Friday.