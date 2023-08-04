UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Report: Utah, ASU Apply For Big 12 Membership Amid Pac-12 Collapse

Aug 4, 2023, 3:44 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – In a Yormark minute…Utah and ASU apply for Big 12 membership after the Pac-12 couldn’t get their media rights deal over the finish line earlier Friday morning per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Arizona applied for membership and was approved last night. 

Many thought the Wildcats would be the one to administer the death blow to the Pac-12 after Thursday night’s happenings but woke up to news they were in-step with the remaining nine Pac members and heading to a meeting to sign off on a media deal. That all changed when Oregon pulled out at the last second and the Big Ten called a meeting that was not scheduled.

Utah, ASU Waiting For Approval

As Thamel’s Tweet states, the Big 12 will meet later tonight to discuss adding the Utes and Sun Devils to their growing roster of schools. The Wildcats are already approved and just need to vote within themselves to make the final move.

If approved, Utah has an opportunity to come into the Big 12 and instantly compete for their title and a spot in the revamped college football playoff.

The Utes also bring the potential for some solid in-conference rivalries with BYU, TCU, Colorado, Arizona and if also approved ASU that could help increase intrigue of the Pheonix-like conference as they rise from seeming ashes.

We will keep you updated as information becomes available on Utah and ASU’s status with the Big 12.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

Report: Utah, ASU Apply For Big 12 Membership Amid Pac-12 Collapse