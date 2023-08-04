49ers LB Fred Warner Ranked Among Top Players On NFL’s Top 100 List

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars and current San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner landed among the top players in the NFL on the league’s Top 100 list for the 2023 season.

Warner’s spot on the NFL’s Top 100 was revealed on Thursday, August 3.

The Niners star became the third player with ties to the state of Utah to join the list. The former BYU standout joined fellow former BYU player and current New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams and former USU and current Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The former Cougar linebacker was ranked as the No. 15 in the league. It was Warner’s fourth time landing on the NFL Top 100.

Last season, Warner came in at No. 47 on the list.

Before the start of the 2021 season, Warner was ranked No. 21 on the Top 100. Warner first debuted on the list at No. 70 in 2020.

Last season, the 49ers had a 13-4 record and reached the NFC Championship game.

San Francisco opens its preseason schedule on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, August 13 at 2 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on NFL Network.

The 49ers start the regular season away from home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Fred Warner

During his five seasons in the league, Warner has recorded 634 total tackles, 411 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, four interceptions, 35 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 81 games played.

During his career in the postseason, Warner has posted 64 total tackles, 40 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and four pass breakups in nine playoff games.

