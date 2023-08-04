UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

West Valley man and 16-year-old arrested in July shootout in Tooele

Aug 4, 2023, 5:03 PM

image of a courtroom and gavel...

A West Valley man was charged Friday with firing a gun causing serious injury during a July 16 shootout in Tooele. A 16-year-old boy was also arrested for investigation of attempted murder. (File photo)

(File photo)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

TOOELE, Utah — A West Valley man was charged Friday with exchanging shots with a teen boy during a suspected gang-related shootout in July in Tooele.

Derek Wayne Davis, 20, was booked into the Tooele County Jail Thursday and charged Friday in 3rd District Court with firing a gun causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; possession of a gun by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; five counts of illegally firing a gun and causing a riot, third-degree felonies; and failing to stop at the command of police, a class A misdemeanor.

Tooele police responded to an apartment complex at 152 E. 870 North on a report of shots fired on July 16. Shortly after officers arrived, they were notified that a 16-year-old boy had shown up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to a police booking affidavit.

Detectives learned that the teen and a man got into a fistfight and were threatening each other, the affidavit states. Both the teen and the man were with groups of people.

“(The teen) threatened other individuals at the pool, which made them worry that he was leaving to get a gun. Within minutes (he) returned, and witnesses saw him in the area where shots were fired from,” according to the affidavit. “Another witness also stated they saw (the teen) ‘racking’ what seemed to be a handgun.”

As detectives processed the scene, they reported finding “evidence on the scene (that) showed two shooters shot towards each other.”

Other witnesses stated that “gang slurs and threats” were exchanged prior to the shooting. Both the teen and Davis claimed after they were arrested that each was defending themselves, according to the arrest report.

After the 16-year-old was treated at a Salt Lake hospital for the gunshot wound to his leg, he was transported back to Tooele and booked into juvenile detention for investigation of attempted murder, according to police. Several other juveniles connected to the case have also been arrested for investigation of obstruction.

The affidavit notes that Davis is on probation “and has been on the run for over one year.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

A light on top of a police car...

Associated Press

One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say

A shooting at a large party in Indiana early Sunday morning left one person dead, police said. A hospital said 19 people were being treated for injuries at its facility.

6 days ago

21-year-old Sandra Perez (left) with Dominique Vigil (right). (Courtesy: Tina Vigil)...

Debbie Worthen

Mother of man killed in domestic violence shooting says son was the ‘light of the family’

The mother of a man killed in a domestic violence incident said her son “didn’t deserve to die like that.”

10 days ago

Domestic violence scene...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah domestic violence deaths spike in first half of 2023

New numbers show a serious and growing problem in Utah, after domestic violence deaths spiked during the first half of the year.

11 days ago

FILE - Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentences Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Browa...

Associated Press

Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge for conduct during Parkland school shooting trial

The Florida Supreme Court has publicly reprimanded the judge who oversaw the penalty trial of Parkland school shooter for showing bias toward the prosecution.

11 days ago

crime tape...

Associated Press

Weekend shootings leave at least 6 dead, 20 others wounded in Chicago

Six people have died and at least 20 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

13 days ago

Taylorsvillle Police car responding to a roll over crash on 110622....

Associated Press

Oregon hospital security guard dies after being shot in hospital; police later kill suspect

Authorities in Oregon say a security guard at a Portland hospital died after being shot by an armed person Saturday.

14 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

West Valley man and 16-year-old arrested in July shootout in Tooele