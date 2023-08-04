UTAH FIREWATCH
Social Media Reacts To Utah Utes Applying For Big 12 Membership

Aug 4, 2023, 5:35 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY –  A day after Arizona’s application for membership in the Big 12 Conference was approved, news broke that Utah and Arizona State applied for formal membership as well.

If approved, the Big 12 would become the third league with 16 or more teams and the Pac-12 Conference would be left with just four schools.

With such a big change in the college landscape, there were a lot of notable reactions across social media.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy said that the official news will come after the Big 12’s formal approval.

A lot of Utah sports fans immediately realized that heated rivals BYU and Utah will be in the same conference for the first time since 2010.

The future of the two schools matching up was relatively unclear with all of the realignment. But now we know that the rivalry will continue in the Big 12.

Former NFL QB Robert Griffin was quick to point out the rapid change in the world of college football.

247Sports’ Chris Karpman reported that the official announcement could come as soon as tomorrow. He also said that a full share for the new additions is likely.

There have been mixed feelings regarding how Utah would perform against the new competition. KSL Sports’ Ben Anderson believes that Utah will come in as one of the best football programs in the conference.

There were also a lot of discussions about how Utah would fit into the conference. One thing is for sure, the resume speaks for itself.


Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

