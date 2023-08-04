Social Media Reacts To Utah Utes Applying For Big 12 Membership

SALT LAKE CITY – A day after Arizona’s application for membership in the Big 12 Conference was approved, news broke that Utah and Arizona State applied for formal membership as well.

If approved, the Big 12 would become the third league with 16 or more teams and the Pac-12 Conference would be left with just four schools.

BREAKING: Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah are all joining the Big 12 in 2024, per @Brett_McMurphy pic.twitter.com/kBWwFqQ3UY — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 4, 2023

With such a big change in the college landscape, there were a lot of notable reactions across social media.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy said that the official news will come after the Big 12’s formal approval.

BREAKING: Arizona, Arizona State & 2-time defending Pac-12 champion Utah joining Big 12 in 2024 pending Big 12 formal approval in next 24 hours, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Big 12 will be 3rd league w/at least 16 schools, while Pac-12 down to 4 schoolshttps://t.co/ElL3jh2HLg — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2023

A lot of Utah sports fans immediately realized that heated rivals BYU and Utah will be in the same conference for the first time since 2010.

The future of the two schools matching up was relatively unclear with all of the realignment. But now we know that the rivalry will continue in the Big 12.

Utah has reportedly applied for Big 12 membership. So…. how do Ute fans feel about the possibility of being back in a league with #BYU pic.twitter.com/yx59CqgcUr — Unrivaled w/Alex Kirry & Scott Mitchell (@KSLunrivaled) August 4, 2023

Former NFL QB Robert Griffin was quick to point out the rapid change in the world of college football.

College Football as you know it is GONE. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 4, 2023

247Sports’ Chris Karpman reported that the official announcement could come as soon as tomorrow. He also said that a full share for the new additions is likely.

ASU, Arizona and Utah are likely to announce Big-12 move tomorrow morning, which would take the conference to 16 teams. Still trying to confirm if it’ll be as immediate full share members but that appears likely. https://t.co/89Q3gOjEyH — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) August 4, 2023

There have been mixed feelings regarding how Utah would perform against the new competition. KSL Sports’ Ben Anderson believes that Utah will come in as one of the best football programs in the conference.

Yeah I think Utah enters the Big 12 as the top, and if not, one of the top 2-3 football programs in the conference. I think it’s going to be fun. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) August 4, 2023

There were also a lot of discussions about how Utah would fit into the conference. One thing is for sure, the resume speaks for itself.

Utah as a program has never really gotten the respect it deserves and I’m not really sure why. • 12th in Wins since 2003

• 12th in Win % since 2003

• 5th in Bowl Wins since 2003

• 7/10 CFP Top 25 Finishes

• B2B Pac-12 Titles 🏆🏆 Maybe ‘Utah’ isn’t flashy, but they’re… pic.twitter.com/HcQKFtjsw2 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) August 4, 2023



