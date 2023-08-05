‘Major’ sinkhole appears in South Jordan, shutting down eastbound traffic on 10600 South

SOUTH JORDAN — A large sinkhole appeared in the middle of a road in South Jordan on Friday afternoon, shutting down traffic.

The sinkhole opened in the second to right lane on 10600 South near 400 West. Police shut down all eastbound lanes to assess the damage and allow for repairs.

John Gleason, public relations director for Utah Department of Transportation, said it’s hard to know if the underground damage that caused the sinkhole happened Thursday night in the storm, or if the “torrential rainfall” accelerated a pre-existing hole or separation into the sinkhole.

“Fortunately we don’t see a lot of sinkholes like this, but this is a major sinkhole,” Gleason said.

The sinkhole is about 8 to 10 feet deep and 7 feet wide. Gleason said crews are assessing to see how far underground the water damage goes, but he is expecting the road will be closed at least through Saturday morning.