UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & CRASHES

‘Major’ sinkhole appears in South Jordan, shutting down eastbound traffic on 10600 South

Aug 4, 2023, 8:00 PM

South Jordan sinkhole...

A large sinkhole appeared on 10600 South near 400 West in South Jordan on Friday afternoon. Police have blocked off the area to allow for repairs. (Tanya Vea, KSL TV)

(Tanya Vea, KSL TV)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN — A large sinkhole appeared in the middle of a road in South Jordan on Friday afternoon, shutting down traffic.

The sinkhole opened in the second to right lane on 10600 South near 400 West. Police shut down all eastbound lanes to assess the damage and allow for repairs.

John Gleason, public relations director for Utah Department of Transportation, said it’s hard to know if the underground damage that caused the sinkhole happened Thursday night in the storm, or if the “torrential rainfall” accelerated a pre-existing hole or separation into the sinkhole.

“Fortunately we don’t see a lot of sinkholes like this, but this is a major sinkhole,” Gleason said.

The sinkhole is about 8 to 10 feet deep and 7 feet wide. Gleason said crews are assessing to see how far underground the water damage goes, but he is expecting the road will be closed at least through Saturday morning.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Crashes

Beck Street crash scene...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

3 longtime members of Utah’s construction industry killed in Beck Street Tesla crash

Three men heavily involved in the Utah construction industry have been identified as the victims of fiery crash on Beck Street a week ago that killed all three.

21 hours ago

State troopers speak about the growing dangers of bad road behavior due to Wednesday's thunderstorm...

Andrew Adams

Troopers: Thunderstorms only make high speeds more hazardous

Utah State Troopers speak about their concern with the thunderstorms that surged on Wednesday.

3 days ago

(UDOT)...

Josh Ellis and Michael Houck

1 dead in fiery crash that closed WB I-80 in SLC for hours

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City Tuesday night.

4 days ago

Fire observed and caught on camera by surrounding neighbors. (Jackie Ball)...

Mary Culbertson

One in critical condition in Wanship truck fire

A truck caught fire causing large smoke flumes and a small grass fire in Wanship on Tuesday. One person was badly burned and taken to the University of Utah Medical Center in critical condition.

4 days ago

motorcycle on the ground...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah man killed in motorcycle collision in Wasatch County

A 24-year-old Utah man is dead after a motorcycle  collided with a passenger car near Wallsburg.

4 days ago

The scene of the crash on I-15. (Jeffrey Dahdah/KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Three car crash slowed traffic on I-15 in Davis County

A crash forced drivers into one lane on I-15 in Riverdale Sunday afternoon.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

‘Major’ sinkhole appears in South Jordan, shutting down eastbound traffic on 10600 South