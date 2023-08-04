Chicho Arango Creates Separation Between Real Salt Lake, Club León

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake forward Chicho Arango scored late in the second half to create separation on the scoreboard against Liga MX’s Club León.

RSL hosted León at America First Field on Thursday, August 3

During the 81st minute of action, Arango put the ball on frame and found the back of the net for his first goal of the night.

Arango’s shot stretched Real Salt Lake’s lead to 3-1.

Arango entered the game with one goal, two assists, seven shots, and four shots on target in MLS play this season.

RSL’s first two goals came courtesy of Danny Musovski.

During the 69th minute of play and after a flurry of chances, Musovski buried a shot. Musovski’s first goal tied the game at 1-1.

Two minutes later, the RSL forward put another strike between the posts. Musovski’s second goal gave Real Salt Lake a 2-1 lead in the 71st minute.

Musovski entered the match having recorded five goals, four assists, 21 shots, and 10 shots on target in 20 MLS appearances this season.

Real Salt Lake To Play León In Leagues Cup

Real Salt Lake will continue its Leagues Cup 2023 run in the round of 32 against Club León on Thursday.

The winner will go on to face off against either LAFC or FC Juárez in the round of 16.

Real Salt Lake went 1-1 in the group stage. They beat Seattle 3-0 in game one and then got a taste of their own medicine with a 3-0 loss to Liga MX club Monterrey.

Club León went 2-0 in the group stage. They beat Vancouver with penalty kicks and moved past the LA Galaxy in game two, 1-0.

León is the reigning CONCACAF Champions. They defeated LAFC 3-1 to claim the first CONCACAF title in club history.

Time for the reigning CONCACAF Champs#RSLvLEO | #LeaguesCup2023 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 2, 2023

RSL’s loss to CF Monterrey was the club’s first loss in over a month. Monterrey is ranked as the No. 1 club in Liga MX while León is ranked seventh. RSL will look to get back on track in front of the home fans.

León currently sits in 11th in Liga MX with a record of 1-2. Real Salt Lake holds the MLS Western Conference’s 3-seed with a record of 10-7-7.

Real Salt Lake and León will face off for the fifth time in the club’s history on Thursday.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

