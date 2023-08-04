Real Salt Lake Comes Back To Beat León, Advance In Leagues Cup

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake flipped the script in the second half, coming back to beat Liga MX’s Club León to advance in the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament.

Real Salt Lake beat Club León

RSL hosted León at America First Field on Thursday, August 3

Real Salt Lake beat León, 3-1.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

León appeared to be on its way to victory following the opening 45 minutes of action.

In the eighth minute, León’s Iván Moreno scored the match’s first goal and put the visiting side in front, 1-0.

At the break, León owned a 1-0 lead and control of the game.

However, in the second half, the home side caught fire and scored three unanswered goals.

RSL’s first two goals came courtesy of Danny Musovski.

During the 69th minute of play and after a flurry of chances, Musovski buried a shot. Musovski’s first goal tied the game at 1-1.

Two minutes later, the RSL forward put another strike between the posts. Musovski’s second goal gave Real Salt Lake a 2-1 lead in the 71st minute.

Musovski entered the match having recorded five goals, four assists, 21 shots, and 10 shots on target in 20 MLS appearances this season.

During the 81st minute of action, Chicago Arango put the ball on frame and found the back of the net for his first goal of the night.

Arango’s shot stretched Real Salt Lake’s lead to 3-1.

Arango entered the game with one goal, two assists, seven shots, and four shots on target in MLS play this season.

With the win, Real Salt Lake moved on to the Round of 16 in the Leagues Cup bracket.

Down goes the CONCACAF Champions League winners RSL comes to life in the second half behind a Musovski brace and wins 3-1 against León. Dominated the second half and now have a date with LAFC in the round of 16 Your thoughts on the match? #RSL @kslsports — RSL Show on KSL (@rslshow) August 5, 2023

RSL’s next match will be against LAFC on August 8. Kickoff time has yet to be determined.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland