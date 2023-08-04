Who Is In The Big 12? Sizing Up Membership After Realignment Moves

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 Conference has made some seismic moves in the realignment game over the past two weeks. If you haven’t followed everyone’s tweets, threads, or message board posts, it might be hard to wrap your mind around where the membership sits at the moment in the league.

So let’s unpack where everything sits with the Big 12.

Who is in the Big 12?

During the 2023-24 academic year, the Big 12 Conference features 14 teams with Texas and Oklahoma. The membership for this year includes Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.

After this upcoming year, Texas and Oklahoma will leave for the SEC.

Here’s where things get interesting.

Beginning in the 2024-25 year, the Big 12 will welcome Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah to the league. That will bring membership up to 16 teams.

Arizona Wildcats (2024 year joined the Big 12)

Arizona State Sun Devils (2024)

Baylor Bears (1996)

BYU Cougars (2023)

UCF Knights (2023)

Cincinnati Bearcats (2023)

Colorado Buffaloes (1996-2010; 2024)

Houston Cougars (2023)

Iowa State Cyclones (1996)

Kansas Jayhawks (1996)

Kansas State Wildcats (1996)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (1996)

TCU Horned Frogs (2012)

Texas Tech Red Raiders (1996)

Utah Utes (2024)

West Virginia Mountaineers (2012)

“We are thrilled to welcome Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The Conference is gaining three premier institutions both academically and athletically, and the entire Big 12 looks forward to working alongside their presidents, athletic directors, student-athletes and administrators.”

