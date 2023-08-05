UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Commmunity members save family heirlooms from Draper couple’s flooded basement

Aug 4, 2023, 11:03 PM | Updated: 11:46 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

DRAPER, Utah — A Draper couple is feeling thankful for what happened right after their basement completely flooded. The elderly couple was in no position to save hundreds of years old family mementos, so dozens stepped in to help.

Behind every single family heirloom in the Hoffman home, is a story.

From an antique clock to original Avon glass product bottles, to photos dating back to the 1800s, Kent and Sandy Hoffman have a lot of treasures that have been passed down from their parents and grandparents.

Standing in her backyard over a table covered with family photos layered in between parchment paper, Sandy looked down at portraits of her great aunt and uncle.

“They were in the 1800s, so that’s a lot of history right there,” she said.

Next to that, sat a photo of a young woman taken decades ago.

“That was my mother,” Sandy said. “I was a little girl when she had that taken.”

Kent and Sandy Hoffman

Some of Kent and Sandy Hoffman’s rescued heirlooms are laid out in the sun to dry.

The treasures that mean something to Kent and Sandy are now in the trash and sprawled across their backyard.

Normally everything is kept safe in the basement. But Thursday night, as the couple was heading to bed, Kent went downstairs to find water had blown out their basement window and was pouring in across the entire floor.

“Near six inches of water in the basement here, just, holy cow! I mean, it happened all at once,” Kent recounted. “The drainage system was just overpowered, and the catch basin filled up, and the water had to go someplace. It came over next to the fence, and then went underneath the fence.”

He’s talking about a drainage basin on the other side of their fence. It blew through the fence and straight toward their home.

“What can you do?” Sandy wondered.

As the water rose, the family treasures sunk in the mud. They watched the flood destroy decades of family history.

They couldn’t clean it up themselves or carry everything up on their own. The couple went to bed, not knowing what they could save.

Thankfully, first thing Friday morning, tons of people showed up on their doorstep.

“We had so many neighbors and people from The Church and people we didn’t even know come out,” Sandy said.

Mason North was one of those people, driving up from Highland when he found out the couple needed help. He is a grandnephew of the Hoffmans.

“I was kind of like the brawn, you know,” he said. “I really just helped out with all the furniture, and all the nightstands and desks.”

He and the others stripped down the basement, bringing up the family heirlooms. They spent all day cleaning and clearing, bringing it all into the backyard.

“It was crazy to see how many people actually came and showed up,” North said. “It’s really awesome what a community can do, you know, when everybody comes together.”

The Hoffmans have lost some of those treasures, but seeing so many people save what means something to Kent and Sandy– meant everything to them.

“They didn’t stop,” Sandy said. “They just helped, and helped, and helped, and I’m so grateful for them.”

“Great people around here,” Kent echoed. “Yeah, great people.”

There were multiple homes that flooded in that storm Thursday.

Draper’s City Manager said their system is designed to handle a 100-year storm, meaning about an inch of rain over three hours.

In this case, he says it was more like a 500-year event with more than two inches of rain coming down in less than an hour.

The water overwhelmed the system, and in many cases, did not make it to the drains.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Andrew Adams

‘Fishy’ mystery: Utah family discovers 16 dead fish in their backyard

It’s a mystery that literally came out of the blue in Davis County—more than a dozen dead fish that somehow found themselves in a man’s backyard and on the roof of his shed.

24 hours ago

...

Karah Brackin and Ladd Egan, KSL TV

Draper family cleans up home filled with mud after storm came blasting through basement

Draper is recovering from an intense rainstorm that left the city flooded with multiple street closures, a sinkhole, and mudslides.

24 hours ago

(Draper City)...

Josh Ellis

Draper declares state of emergency as torrential rain slams northern Utah

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Salt Lake Valley, leaving several Draper roads damaged and causing flooding and safety concerns Thursday night.

24 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Flash flood crashes into Willard homes, leaving muddy mess

Thursday afternoon rain storms led to flash flooding in Willard, sending a wall of mud across yards and into homes.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Draper gets pounded by rain resulting in sinkhole, mudslide

Draper took a beating Thursday evening as downpours turned streets into rivers and caused a small mudslide.

2 days ago

(Courtesy: Rico Rodriguez)...

Shara Park

Herriman recovers and cleans up from Wednesday’s wind storm

The city of Herriman is cleaning up tens of thousands of dollars in wind damage caused by Wednesday’s storm.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Commmunity members save family heirlooms from Draper couple’s flooded basement